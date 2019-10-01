Papa John's CEO says, unlike Domino's, they're embracing delivery apps like DoorDash

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Schwab is eliminating commissions for online trading in US stocks...

Shares of Schwab fell 7% in response to the move. Competitor TD Ameritrade lost 20%, its worst day since 2006.

Marketsread more

Trump's approval rating drops to new low, but most still oppose...

Just 37% approve of President Trump's handling of his job, the lowest level of his presidency.

All-America Economic Surveyread more

Zuckerberg blasts Warren's plan to break up Facebook, says it's...

In audio published by The Verge from two July meetings with employees, Zuckerberg addressed the potential for a breakup of Facebook.

Technologyread more

US manufacturing activity hits highest in 5 months in September,...

The U.S. manufacturing sector activities rebounded slightly in September, according to IHS Markit.

Marketsread more

Bernie Sanders campaign says it raised $25.3 million in the third...

Bernie Sanders' $25.3 million haul in the third quarter is the biggest for a Democratic presidential candidate so far in the 2020 primary.

2020 Electionsread more

Hong Kong protester shot by police as they fire tear gas on...

Protests in Hong Kong turned ugly as riot police fired tear gas at demonstrators throwing petrol bombs.

China Politicsread more

CrowdStrike says an aviation industry hacker had high-level...

Nation-state hackers often target these companies to gather as much information and intellectual property as possible, while also creating "beachheads" within a company meant...

Technologyread more

The guy who sold Wunderlist to Microsoft is working on a...

At Microsoft, Christian Reber got a sense of how widely deployed the PowerPoint software is. Now he's come up with an alternative that he thinks people will enjoy more.

Technologyread more

Stock strategists see gains despite impeachment inquiry, trade...

The stock market should have a solid fourth quarter, even with turbulence that could come from the impeachment inquiry and trade tensions.

Market Insiderread more

Vaping giant Juul recruits customers for shadow grassroots...

Juul's Switch Network is designed to have the look and feel of a grassroots movement where citizens are emboldened by a shared cause to lobby lawmakers for change. But Juul's...

Health and Scienceread more

Papa John's CEO says, unlike Domino's, they're embracing DoorDash

DoorDash and GrubHub "are growing really rapidly because the customers want these services," says Rob Lynch at Papa John's.

Investingread more

GoPro launches two new cameras as it tries to become profitable...

GoPro announced two new cameras on Tuesday including the HERO8 Black and the HERO MAX, in addition to three new camera accessories.

Tech Driversread more
Investing

Papa John's CEO says, unlike Domino's, they're embracing delivery apps like DoorDash

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Key Points
  • The new CEO of Papa John's tells CNBC that the pizza chain needs to work with food delivery apps.
  • "Disruption obviously creates opportunity for those willing to dive in," says Rob Lynch, who took over as CEO in August.
  • It's a different tune from pizza rival Domino's Pizza, whose CEO Ritch Allison says the company has no plans to partner with third-party delivery apps.
VIDEO5:2805:28
Papa John's CEO on the innovations in the pizza industry
Squawk Box

Papa John's new CEO told CNBC on Tuesday that the pizza restaurant chain is ready to embrace changes as technology disrupts the industry.

"We look at it as an opportunity," said Rob Lynch, when asked about the threat of food delivery apps such as GrubHub, Uber Eats and DoorDash. "Disruption obviously creates opportunity for those willing to dive in."

Papa John's in March partnered with third-party delivery service DoorDash, and Lynch added that he continues to meet with third party aggregation companies.

"The customers have spoken. These apps are growing really rapidly because the customers want these services," he said. "So, yes, they have had an impact on our industry, an impact on our business. But we believe that's because we haven't worked strategically with them. We don't think it needs to be that way."

As CNBC previously reported, consumers looking for more convenient options for food spent $10.2 billion on delivery services in 2018, up 42% from the previous year, according to Technomic data.

"We can work with them to reach more customers and do it more efficiently," Lynch added on "Squawk Box." "For us, we're strategically working with them."

It's a different tune from pizza rival Domino's Pizza, whose CEO Ritch Allison said on CNBC last week that the company has no plans to partner with third-party delivery apps.

"We've had a very strong and profitable delivery business for many years now," said Allison at CNBC's Evolve Conference in Chicago. "So unlike a lot of the other restaurant brands, we don't have to decide to get in or not, or try to figure out which of these third-party aggregators is ultimately going to be the winner at the end of this shakeout."

Domino's executives have mentioned the competition from third-party apps on recent earnings calls, including in July, when the pizza chain reported weaker same-store sales growth.

CNBC's Jim Cramer also referenced the pivot of Papa John's toward apps and the Domino's reluctance. "That's why Domino's has been hurt," he said on "Squawk Box" after Lynch's interview. "The delivery thing is a big factor."

However, Lynch, who took over as chief executive officer in August, stressed the company wasn't abandoning its own app. He said its mobile apps take up a large part of its business and called it the "fastest growing piece."

"We're making big investments to our I.T. infrastructure to support that," he added. "Technology is a big platform for us."