Sony halves price of its PlayStation Now subscription service as cloud gaming battle heats up

Sony is halving the price of its PlayStation Now video game subscription service and adding new titles to the platform, the company announced Tuesday.

A monthly subscription to the cloud gaming service will now cost $9.99, the firm's gaming unit Sony Interactive Entertainment said, down from a previous monthly price of $19.99. An annual subscription meanwhile now costs $59.99, down from $99.99.

The company is also adding a host of new games to PlayStation Now, including "Grand Theft Auto V," "God of War," "Infamous Second Son" and "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End." Those new titles will be available from now until January 2, 2020, Sony said.

"Following PlayStation Now's expansion earlier this year, we have coverage for more than 70 percent of our global PS4 user base, making it the ideal time to revamp the service with a more compelling price and stronger content offering," Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said in a statement.

"We have accumulated a wealth of knowledge in cloud gaming since PlayStation Now's launch in 2014. That, coupled with our 25-year legacy in the games business and strong partnerships we've forged with publishers, positions us to continue leading and innovating in this field as the gaming industry evolves."

Different to Sony's online gaming subscription service PlayStation Plus, PlayStation Now lets users play a library of games from its old and current consoles on the PlayStation 4 or PC.