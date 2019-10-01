Three before you leave — What to watch for in the market Wednesday

Here are the most important things to know about Wednesday before you hit the door.

We'll get a first reading on the strength of the labor market on Wednesday with private payroll data from ADP for September coming out at 8:15 a.m. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones are estimating 125,000 jobs added in September, down from 195,000 created in August.

Wednesday's ADP job count comes ahead of Friday's more closely watched Labor Department nonfarm payrolls report. A robust job market could curb investors fears that the U.S. economy may be slipping into a recession. Data on Tuesday showing the weakest manufacturing activity in a decade knocked the stock market.