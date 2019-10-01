Three before you leave — What to watch for in the market Wednesday

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Silicon Valley ready to back Warren despite her pledge to break...

Sen. Elizabeth Warren could see a major boost from donors in Silicon Valley who are drawn to her Big Tech proposals.

2020 Electionsread more

After scary manufacturing drop, this is the number to watch...

Wednesday's report of ADP private payrolls could give clues on the labor market, the next part of the economy to be scrutinized.

Market Insiderread more

Here's a map of the Forever 21 stores that could close by the end...

Forever 21 on Tuesday released a list of the nearly 180 locations it expects to close as part of its bankruptcy proceedings, including those stores' owners. When the apparel...

Retailread more

Trump, RNC blow away top Dems with $125 million raised in third...

The pro-Trump groups, which also include his joint fundraising entities, have raised more than $308 million in total in 2019, and boast more than $156 million cash on hand.

Politicsread more

Leaked Facebook audio is a sign of decreased morale, former...

If current employees are going into the all-hands meetings and recording audio of their CEO, that is a sign that employee morale is in the dumps, multiple former Facebook...

Technologyread more

Uber and Lyft close at record lows as investor skepticism grows

Shares of Uber and Lyft fell to fresh lows on Tuesday, posting their lowest close ever, as the ride-hailing firms join a string of recently public companies facing fresh...

Technologyread more

Kamala Harris campaign raises $11.6 million in the third quarter

Harris' $11.6 million third-quarter haul trails the amount raised by Sen. Bernie Sanders and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

2020 Electionsread more

Dow drops to start Q4, but there's a historical case to remain...

Recession red signals are weighing on stocks, and the fourth-quarter 2018 was a disaster, but over the past decade the final quarter of trading has been the best for the S&P...

Executive Edgeread more

Banned coach Alberto Salazar briefed Nike CEO on doping...

Banned running coach Alberto Salazar briefed Nike CEO Mark Parker on doping violations on multiple occasions, according to materials released Monday by the U.S. Anti-Doping...

Sportsread more

Stitch Fix shares whipsaw on earnings beat, active clients rose...

Stitch Fix's active client base grew 18% year over year, reaching 3.2 million people, the company said when it reported earnings after the bell on Tuesday.

Retailread more

Former GOP Rep. Chris Collins pleads guilty in insider trading...

Collins, 69, changed his plea in Manhattan federal court a day after submitting his resignation from Congress, where he had represented New York's 27th District since 2013.

Politicsread more

Three before you leave — What to watch for in the market...

Private payroll data and auto sales will come out on Wednesday.

Marketsread more
Markets

Three before you leave — What to watch for in the market Wednesday

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Workers assemble cars at the newly renovated Ford's Assembly Plant in Chicago, June 24, 2019.
Jim Young | AFP | Getty Images

Here are the most important things to know about Wednesday before you hit the door.

1. Important September jobs data

We'll get a first reading on the strength of the labor market on Wednesday with private payroll data from ADP for September coming out at 8:15 a.m. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones are estimating 125,000 jobs added in September, down from 195,000 created in August.

Wednesday's ADP job count comes ahead of Friday's more closely watched Labor Department nonfarm payrolls report. A robust job market could curb investors fears that the U.S. economy may be slipping into a recession. Data on Tuesday showing the weakest manufacturing activity in a decade knocked the stock market.

2. Auto sales set to slump

A slew of automakers are set to report auto sales numbers on Wednesday. Toyota and Hyundai Motors reported a large slump in September sales on Tuesday, largely attributed to the Labor Day falling in August instead of September.

Auto analysts were expecting this drop due to the holiday weekend. Cox Automotive is forecasting September U.S. new-vehicle sales volume to fall nearly 14% from last September. Automakers Ford, Fiat Chrysler and General Motors are all releasing quarterly auto sales numbers on Wednesday.

3. More volatility in October?

October, historically the most volatile month of the year for stocks, is already living up to its name.

Stocks, along with bonds and the dollar, dropped on Tuesday after that weak manufacturing report fueled worries over the U.S. economy. However, stocks could turn around on hopes that a meeting between the U.S. and China next week could improve the trade deal outlook.

The Cbeo Volatility index, or the fear gauge of investors, already spiked above 18 points on Tuesday.

Major events (all times ET):

8:15 a.m. ADP Employment

9:15 a.m. Ford auto sales

10:50 a.m. New York Fed President John Williams

9:15 p.m. Philly Fed President Patrick Harker

Major earnings:

Lennar (before the bell)

Bed Bath & Beyond (after the bell)