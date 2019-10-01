Treasury yields rise amid cautious trade optimism

In his opening address at the 70th anniversary of the Communist Party's rule, Xi Jinping says no force can sway China's development.China Politicsread more
U.S. government debt prices fell on Tuesday as investors look for signs of a breakthrough in upcoming trade talks between delegations from Washington and Beijing.
At around 2:25 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at 1.7096%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also climbed to 2.1630%.
White House officials on Monday denied reports the Trump administration is considering limiting U.S. investment in China, with trade advisor Peter Navarro telling CNBC Monday that the reports were "fake news."
The comments have restored some calm for investors, after reports Friday indicated that the White House was in the early stages of weighing restrictions on investment which could go as far as delisting Chinese stocks from U.S. exchanges.
U.S. and Chinese trade officials are due to resume talks this month in a bid to reach a consensus in the protracted dispute between the world's two largest economies.
Investors are also monitoring an impeachment inquiry into President Trump, with the U.S. House Intelligence Committee seeking access to the president's calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other world leaders, citing national security concerns. The Committee on Monday issued a subpoena to Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.
On the data front, ISM manufacturing PMI (purchasing managers' index) figures for September are set for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
There are no U.S. Treasury auctions scheduled for Tuesday.