US-EU tariffs could trigger a snowball effect with further retaliation, UN labor agency chief says

Trade tariffs between the U.S. and Europe would precipitate a "snowball effect" and the world may soon enter "very precarious waters" if we don't acknowledge the benefits that stem from international cooperation, the head of the UN agency for workers and employers told CNBC.

Guy Ryder, director general of the International Labour Organization (ILO), said on the sidelines of a trade-focused conference in Brussels that when world leaders threaten retaliatory measures, business owners and workers lose confidence in the benefits of trade, and trust is eroded.

"I can't think of a time when people felt more uncertain about their futures," said Ryder, adding that this unpredictability has "dripped into our political life, as well as our economic and social interaction."

On the same day European trade ministers arrive in Brussels for an informal lunch meeting with the outgoing EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom, a three-person arbitration tribunal appointed by the WTO is expected to rule on the value of trade countermeasures that the United States can soon impose on European goods, to offset decades and billions of dollars in state aid for European aircraft manufacturing giant, Airbus.

The U.S. has promised to "respond immediately" once the arbitrators' ruling is made public, and in April the U.S. Trade Representative's office published a provisional "long list" of EU products that could face 100% tariffs as part of its response.