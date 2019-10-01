WeWork property defaults may be next after failed IPO, says mega-developer Don Peebles

Sen. Elizabeth Warren could see a major boost from donors in Silicon Valley who are drawn to her big tech proposals.2020 Electionsread more
Forever 21 on Tuesday released a list of the nearly 180 locations it expects to close as part of its bankruptcy proceedings, including those stores' owners. When the apparel...Retailread more
If current employees are going into the all-hands meetings and recording audio of their CEO, that is a sign that employee morale is in the dumps, multiple former Facebook...Technologyread more
Recession red signals are weighing on stocks, and the fourth-quarter 2018 was a disaster, but over the past decade the final quarter of trading has been the best for the S&P...Executive Edgeread more
Collins, 69, changed his plea in Manhattan federal court a day after submitting his resignation from Congress, where he had represented New York's 27th District since 2013.Politicsread more
Peebles says, "Anyone looking at a building that has got significant WeWork occupancy has got to be very concerned."Technologyread more
Choosing stocks with cute tickers like those has proven to be a profitable strategy over the previous 12 years.Marketsread more
Billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio said the White House's deliberation on a block on U.S. investments in China makes him wonder if "bigger moves" are on the way.Marketsread more
"They are their own worst enemies," Trump wrote of the Federal Reserve and Chair Jerome Powell after a weak manufacturing index reading.Politicsread more
DeepScale's technology helps automakers use low-wattage processors, which are standard in most cars, to power very accurate computer vision. The deal could help Tesla deliver...Technologyread more
The Surface Pro 7, two models of the Surface Laptop 3 and a new Qualcomm-powered Surface leaked ahead of Microsoft's big hardware event in New York on Wednesday.Technologyread more
WeWork could default on some of its real estate obligations as it struggles to raise fresh funding following the office-sharing firm's failed initial public offering, mega-developer Don Peebles told CNBC on Tuesday.
Peebles, the CEO of privately held real estate firm Peebles Corporation, said, "Anyone looking at a building that has got significant WeWork occupancy has got to be very concerned."
"I think some defaults by WeWork are coming down the line," Peebles said on "The Exchange."
Peebles said that buildings in which WeWork is listed as a tenant are going to be penalized in their capitalization rate, a measure by which real estate investments are assessed for their profitability, when they go to market.
WeWork's business involves taking on long-term leases and then renting out the spaces to start-ups, freelancers and enterprises for the short term. The company makes money over time as companies and individuals pay their rent or membership.
The start-up announced its intent to go public on Aug. 14, revealing massive losses and a confusing corporate structure. Since then, the IPO for WeWork's parent company, The We Co., has been hanging in the balance, as it delayed its investor roadshow amid weak demand and a dwindling IPO valuation.
The company announced Monday it would withdraw its S-1 filing amid the turmoil.
It's possible that WeWork will see a "significant pullback" in access to any kind of capital, Peebles said, adding it will likely need to give back property to stay in business. "I'm not sure lenders would see them as a significant investment opportunity anymore."
— CNBC's Annie Palmer contributed to this report.