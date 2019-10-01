Your first trade for Tuesday, October 1

Charles Schwab said on Tuesday that it is ending commissions for online trading in U.S. stocks, exchange-traded funds and options.Marketsread more
Just 37% approve of President Trump's handling of his job, the lowest level of his presidency.All-America Economic Surveyread more
Bernie Sanders' $25.3 million haul in the third quarter is the biggest for a Democratic presidential candidate so far in the 2020 primary.2020 Electionsread more
Protests in Hong Kong turned ugly as riot police fired tear gas at demonstrators throwing petrol bombs.China Politicsread more
In audio published by The Verge from two July meetings with employees, Zuckerberg addressed the potential for a breakup of Facebook.Technologyread more
Nation-state hackers often target these companies to gather as much information and intellectual property as possible, while also creating "beachheads" within a company meant...Technologyread more
The stock market should have a solid fourth quarter, even with turbulence that could come from the impeachment inquiry and trade tensions.Market Insiderread more
Juul's Switch Network is designed to have the look and feel of a grassroots movement where citizens are emboldened by a shared cause to lobby lawmakers for change. But Juul's...Health and Scienceread more
GoPro announced two new cameras on Tuesday including the HERO8 Black and the HERO MAX, in addition to three new camera accessories.Technologyread more
If you think a rate cut by the Federal Reserve would boost the stock market, think again, UBS warned.Marketsread more
Ford has agreed to sell 51% of its business operations in India to Mahindra as part of a $275 million joint venture that will develop, market and distribute Ford brand...Autosread more
The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.
Pete Najarian was a buyer of Bristol-Myers Squibb.
Tim Seymour was a buyer of Twitter.
Steve Grasso was a buyer of Apple.
Guy Adami was a buyer of Biogen.
Trader disclosure: Pete is long calls ALLY, ASHR, BMY, BP, C, CRM, CSCO, DISCA, EWZ, EXEL, FCX, FXI, GDX, GLD, INTC, ICI, MGM, MO, MPC, OAS, OXY, PBR, PETS, RUN, SNAP, T, TPH, VALE, VFC, WPX. Pete is long stock AAPL, BAC, C, CASY, CYRX, DIS, FB, FUL, GOOS, IBM, INTC, KMI, KO, LK, LULU, LUV, LVS, MMM, MPC, MRK, MSFT, MU, NFLX, PEP, PFE, QSR, RCL, RVLV, TGT, UAL, UPS, UPWK, USB, WYNN, WFC, XOM. Pete owns GE puts. Tim Seymour is long AMZN, AAPL, ACBFF, ACRGF, ALEF, AMZA, ACB, APC, APH, ARNA, BA, BABA, BAC, BIDU, BX, C, CARA, CCJ, CF, CGC, CLF, CMG, CNBS, CNTTF, CRLBF, CRON, CSCO, CWEB, CURLF, DAL, DIS, DPZ, DVYE, DYME, EEM, EMH, EUFN, EWM, FB, FDX, FIRE, FLWR, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GTBIF,GTII, GWPH, HAL, HEXO, HK.APH, HRVOF, HVT, HYYDF, IIPR, INTC, ITHUF, JD, KHRN, KRO, KSHB, LABS, LEAF, LNTH, MAT, MCD, MJNE, MO, MOS, MPEL, MPX, MRMD, NKE, NRTH, OGI, ORGMF, OTC, PAK, PCLO, PHM, PYPL, RH, RIV, RL, SBUX, SQ, STZ, T, TER, TIF, TGOD, TLRY, TNYBF, TRSSF, TRST, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VFF, VIAB, VIVO, VOD, WMD, X, XLY, XRT, YNDX, ZENA, ZYNE, 700. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY, TSLA. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO, CRON, APH. Tim is on the advisory board of Green Organic Dutchman, Heaven, Kushco, Dionymed, Tikun Olam, CCTV, and Canndescent. Steve Grasso is long AAPL, BHC, CAR, EVGN, GE, LEN, MJNA, MSFT, OLN, PFE, T, TSE, ULTA, WRK Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX, RTY, and MXEA. Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY, TUR. Steve Grasso's firm is long BIOS, COUP, CPB, CUBA, DIA, F, FDX, GDX, GE, GLD, GOLD, GSK, HPQ, IAU, IBM, ICE, KHC, MO, MSFT, NEM, NYCB, QCOM, QQQ, SNAP, SNGX, SPY, SQQQ, T, TAP, WAB, WDR, WRK. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.