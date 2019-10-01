Your first trade for Tuesday, October 1

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Schwab is eliminating commissions for online trading in US stocks...

Charles Schwab said on Tuesday that it is ending commissions for online trading in U.S. stocks, exchange-traded funds and options.

Marketsread more

Trump's approval rating drops to new low, but most still oppose...

Just 37% approve of President Trump's handling of his job, the lowest level of his presidency.

All-America Economic Surveyread more

Bernie Sanders campaign says it raised $25.3 million in the third...

Bernie Sanders' $25.3 million haul in the third quarter is the biggest for a Democratic presidential candidate so far in the 2020 primary.

2020 Electionsread more

Hong Kong protester shot by police as they fire tear gas on...

Protests in Hong Kong turned ugly as riot police fired tear gas at demonstrators throwing petrol bombs.

China Politicsread more

Zuckerberg blasts Warren's plan to break up the company, says...

In audio published by The Verge from two July meetings with employees, Zuckerberg addressed the potential for a breakup of Facebook.

Technologyread more

CrowdStrike says an aviation industry hacker had high-level...

Nation-state hackers often target these companies to gather as much information and intellectual property as possible, while also creating "beachheads" within a company meant...

Technologyread more

Stock strategists see gains despite impeachment inquiry, trade...

The stock market should have a solid fourth quarter, even with turbulence that could come from the impeachment inquiry and trade tensions.

Market Insiderread more

Vaping giant Juul recruits customers for shadow grassroots...

Juul's Switch Network is designed to have the look and feel of a grassroots movement where citizens are emboldened by a shared cause to lobby lawmakers for change. But Juul's...

Health and Scienceread more

GoPro launches two new cameras as it tries to become profitable...

GoPro announced two new cameras on Tuesday including the HERO8 Black and the HERO MAX, in addition to three new camera accessories.

Technologyread more

Rate cuts won't save the stock market this time, UBS predicts

If you think a rate cut by the Federal Reserve would boost the stock market, think again, UBS warned.

Marketsread more

Ford announces $275 million joint venture with Mumbai-based...

Ford has agreed to sell 51% of its business operations in India to Mahindra as part of a $275 million joint venture that will develop, market and distribute Ford brand...

Autosread more

Pete Buttigieg raises $19.1 million in the third quarter

The haul is less than the sum Buttigieg raised in the previous quarter, but is still expected to be among the heftiest totals raised by any of the candidates vying for the...

2020 Electionsread more
Fast Money

Your first trade for Tuesday, October 1

VIDEO1:2901:29
Final Trades: BMY, TWTR and more
Fast Money

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Twitter.

Steve Grasso was a buyer of Apple.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Biogen.

Disclosure

Trader disclosure: Pete is long calls ALLY, ASHR, BMY, BP, C, CRM, CSCO, DISCA, EWZ, EXEL, FCX, FXI, GDX, GLD, INTC, ICI, MGM, MO, MPC, OAS, OXY, PBR, PETS, RUN, SNAP, T, TPH, VALE, VFC, WPX. Pete is long stock AAPL, BAC, C, CASY, CYRX, DIS, FB, FUL, GOOS, IBM, INTC, KMI, KO, LK, LULU, LUV, LVS, MMM, MPC, MRK, MSFT, MU, NFLX, PEP, PFE, QSR, RCL, RVLV, TGT, UAL, UPS, UPWK, USB, WYNN, WFC, XOM. Pete owns GE puts. Tim Seymour is long AMZN, AAPL, ACBFF, ACRGF, ALEF, AMZA, ACB, APC, APH, ARNA, BA, BABA, BAC, BIDU, BX, C, CARA, CCJ, CF, CGC, CLF, CMG, CNBS, CNTTF, CRLBF, CRON, CSCO, CWEB, CURLF, DAL, DIS, DPZ, DVYE, DYME, EEM, EMH, EUFN, EWM, FB, FDX, FIRE, FLWR, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GTBIF,GTII, GWPH, HAL, HEXO, HK.APH, HRVOF, HVT, HYYDF, IIPR, INTC, ITHUF, JD, KHRN, KRO, KSHB, LABS, LEAF, LNTH, MAT, MCD, MJNE, MO, MOS, MPEL, MPX, MRMD, NKE, NRTH, OGI, ORGMF, OTC, PAK, PCLO, PHM, PYPL, RH, RIV, RL, SBUX, SQ, STZ, T, TER, TIF, TGOD, TLRY, TNYBF, TRSSF, TRST, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VFF, VIAB, VIVO, VOD, WMD, X, XLY, XRT, YNDX, ZENA, ZYNE, 700. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY, TSLA. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO, CRON, APH. Tim is on the advisory board of Green Organic Dutchman, Heaven, Kushco, Dionymed, Tikun Olam, CCTV, and Canndescent. Steve Grasso is long AAPL, BHC, CAR, EVGN, GE, LEN, MJNA, MSFT, OLN, PFE, T, TSE, ULTA, WRK Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX, RTY, and MXEA. Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY, TUR. Steve Grasso's firm is long BIOS, COUP, CPB, CUBA, DIA, F, FDX, GDX, GE, GLD, GOLD, GSK, HPQ, IAU, IBM, ICE, KHC, MO, MSFT, NEM, NYCB, QCOM, QQQ, SNAP, SNGX, SPY, SQQQ, T, TAP, WAB, WDR, WRK. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.