Asia stocks set to trade lower amid renewed slowdown fears

Sen. Elizabeth Warren could see a major boost from donors in Silicon Valley who are drawn to her Big Tech proposals.2020 Electionsread more
Wednesday's report of ADP private payrolls could give clues on the labor market, the next part of the economy to be scrutinized.Market Insiderread more
Forever 21 on Tuesday released a list of the nearly 180 locations it expects to close as part of its bankruptcy proceedings, including those stores' owners. When the apparel...Retailread more
The pro-Trump groups, which also include his joint fundraising entities, have raised more than $308 million in total in 2019, and boast more than $156 million cash on hand.Politicsread more
If current employees are going into the all-hands meetings and recording audio of their CEO, that is a sign that employee morale is in the dumps, multiple former Facebook...Technologyread more
"This is purely about protecting investors from garbage merchandise," the "Mad Money" host says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Shares of Uber and Lyft fell to fresh lows on Tuesday, posting their lowest close ever, as the ride-hailing firms join a string of recently public companies facing fresh...Technologyread more
The CEO of enterprise software company Outreach told CNBC that he learned direct listings can be beneficial even for businesses that aren't widely known.Technologyread more
Harris' $11.6 million third-quarter haul trails the amount raised by Sen. Bernie Sanders and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.2020 Electionsread more
Recession red signals are weighing on stocks, and the fourth-quarter 2018 was a disaster, but over the past decade the final quarter of trading has been the best for the S&P...Executive Edgeread more
Banned running coach Alberto Salazar briefed Nike CEO Mark Parker on doping violations on multiple occasions, according to materials released Monday by the U.S. Anti-Doping...Sportsread more
Stocks in Asia were poised to open lower on Wednesday on renewed fears of a global economic slowdown.
Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese shares, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 21,730 and its counterpart in Osaka at 21,670. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 21,885.24.
Australian stocks were also set to slip at the open. The SPI futures contract was at 6,653.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,742.80.
Investors will watch for reaction to new data that renewed fears of a slowing global economy. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said U.S. manufacturing activity contracted to its worst level since June 2009. That report came on the back of the release of weak manufacturing data from Europe.
"The very weak ISM, weak levels of (capital expenditure) plans, and inversion of parts of the US yield curve suggests a growing risk the US economy falls into recession," Joseph Capurso, senior currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a note.
Hong Kong retail sales data for August is expected to be released later today at 4:30 p.m. HK/SIN. The sector has taken a hit amid protracted protests in the city that have lasted for months and periodically degenerated into violence.
Markets in China and India are closed on Wednesday for holidays.
Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 343.79 points to close at 26,573.04 while the S&P 500 slipped 1.2% to end its trading day at 2,940.25. The Nasdaq Composite declined 1.1% to close at 7,908.68.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 99.128 after falling from levels above 99.5 yesterday.
The Japanese yen, often seen as a safe-haven currency in times of market turmoil, traded at 107.72 against the dollar after strengthening from levels above 108.0 in the previous session. The Australian dollar was at $0.6703 after falling from highs above $0.675 yesterday.
What's on tap:
— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.