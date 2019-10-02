Bank of America says the gains for the S&P 500 this year are in

Shares of TD Ameritrade continued their slide on Wednesday as the brokerage 'race to zero' quickens.Marketsread more
According to Bank of America Merrill Lynch, stocks are going nowhere for the rest of the year.
"Supportive central banks, bearish sentiment and attractive yield opportunities are supportive of stocks. But ongoing trade uncertainty and signs of macro deterioration...leave us neutral on the S&P 500 for 2019," said Savita Subramanian, chief U.S. equity strategist, in a note to clients on Wednesday.
Subramanian said that the firm's 2019 year-end target on the S&P 500 remains 2,900, which is about 1.4% lower than where the index closed on Tuesday.
Stocks opened lower on Wednesday, accelerating Tuesday's slide after manufacturing data came in at its lowest level in a decade.
"Dovish central banks and tepid equity positioning are supportive, but trade tensions/global growth concerns/geopolitical risks plus signs of margin compression and further downward risk to estimates are likely to limit upside going forward," Subramanian wrote.
Yet the strategist noted that the Street is "worried" and that stocks' steady climb over the last 10 years continues "to be one of the most hated bull markets on record."