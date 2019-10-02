Boris Johnson promises no checks 'at or near' Irish border as new Brexit offer is delivered

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Lennar, TD Ameritrade,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

September private payrolls report shows the pace of hiring is...

Companies hired 135,000 more workers in the month, ahead of the 125,000 that economists surveyed by Dow Jones had expected.

Economyread more

The stock market comeback is another 'failure' as chart analysts...

Technical analysts warn that a number of indicators are flashing warning signs.

Marketsread more

Pompeo confirms he was on Trump-Ukraine call at the center of...

"I was on the phone call," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said of the interaction between Trump and Ukraine's president.

Politicsread more

Weekly mortgage refinance applications rebound 14% on tiny rate...

After a pretty rough month for mortgage rates, borrowers saw a sign of hope and pounced. A small dip in the 30-year fixed rate lit a fire under refinances.

Real Estateread more

Google rolls out updated privacy tools for YouTube, Maps

Google is rolling out more tools for users to control their privacy settings.

Technologyread more

Libra member companies are planning to meet this month in...

Founding members of the Libra Association are planning to meet October 14 in Geneva.

Technologyread more

5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

U.S. stock futures point to a sharp drop at Wednesday's open on Wall Street, which would add to Tuesday's plunge.

Marketsread more

Boris Johnson promises no checks 'at or near' the Irish border...

The U.K. leader tells his party conference that it is time to get Britain out of the European Union.

Europe Politicsread more

The biggest mall owner in the US is going online

The biggest mall owner in the U.S., Simon Property Group, is teaming up with online shopping company Rue La La's owner to launch a new kind of website. Simon has been testing...

Retailread more

China could take 'much harder' line on Hong Kong after National...

As China celebrated its 70th National Day on Tuesday, violence escalated in Hong Kong and police shot a protester in the first such known incident.

China Politicsread more

Here's why decaying US airports are turning to private money

U.S. airports make most of their money from airlines, charging them for everything from landing fees, to terminal rent and fuel sales. But, with aging infrastructure, a...

Transportationread more
Europe Politics

Boris Johnson promises no checks 'at or near' Irish border as new Brexit offer is delivered

David Reid@davyreid73
Key Points
  • U.K. leader Boris Johnson tells his party conference that it's time to get Brexit done.
  • He promises no checks at or near the border in Northern Ireland.
  • The U.K. government will deliver its proposals to Brussels later Wednesday on how it wants to leave the EU.
VIDEO2:0102:01
Boris Johnson: We're coming out of the EU on October 31, come what may
Brexit

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised his Conservative Party on Wednesday to deliver a Brexit that would "avoid checks at or near the border in Northern Ireland."

In his first party conference as U.K. prime minister, Johnson told delegates that a fresh text outlining how Britain and Northern Ireland can leave the European Union is being presented to officials in Brussels later Wednesday.

The Conservative leader used his speech in Manchester to emphasize his opinion that the British people have had enough of discussing Brexit and just want it done.

"Voters are desperate for us to focus on their other priorities — what people want, what leavers want, what remainers want, what the whole world wants — is to move on," he said. "That is why we are coming out of the EU on October 31. Let's get Brexit done — we can, we must, and we will."

Johnson added that if the U.K. fails to get a Brexit deal because of what is "essentially a technical discussion," then there is no doubt that Britain will leave without one.

VIDEO4:3004:30
Delaying Brexit is pointless, expensive and debilitating, Boris Johnson says
Brexit

Irish border issue

The key outstanding question for Brexit negotiations is how to solve the Irish border question in a withdrawal from the EU. Under the 1998 peace agreement, the border between the Irish Republic and British-ruled Northern Ireland is open.

To applause, Johnson told delegates that "we will under no circumstances have checks at or near the border in Northern Ireland. We will respect the peace process and the Good Friday Agreement."

The prime minister added that his deal "will go further and protect the existing regulatory arrangements for farmers and other businesses on both sides of the border."

Prior to the speech, sterling had fallen in value as investors doubted the proposals would receive warm approval from Brussels. It lost around 0.4% to sit at $1.2250 just before midday London time.

His plan from the U.K. reportedly involves Northern Ireland staying under EU single-market regulations for agri-food and manufactured goods from 2021 until at least 2025, but not in the EU's customs union.

As of 2025, the Northern Ireland Assembly would then decide whether to move toward U.K. or European rules.

Before Johnson's speech, Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney told Sky News that he was "not too encouraged," by the latest proposals from Downing Street.

"Certainly, from what we're reading this morning, I would not be too encouraged by it. Essentially if (Johnson) is proposing customs checks on the island of Ireland, then I don't think that is going to be the basis of an agreement."