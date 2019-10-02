Boris Johnson promises no checks 'at or near' Irish border as new Brexit offer is delivered

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised his Conservative Party on Wednesday to deliver a Brexit that would "avoid checks at or near the border in Northern Ireland."

In his first party conference as U.K. prime minister, Johnson told delegates that a fresh text outlining how Britain and Northern Ireland can leave the European Union is being presented to officials in Brussels later Wednesday.

The Conservative leader used his speech in Manchester to emphasize his opinion that the British people have had enough of discussing Brexit and just want it done.

"Voters are desperate for us to focus on their other priorities — what people want, what leavers want, what remainers want, what the whole world wants — is to move on," he said. "That is why we are coming out of the EU on October 31. Let's get Brexit done — we can, we must, and we will."

Johnson added that if the U.K. fails to get a Brexit deal because of what is "essentially a technical discussion," then there is no doubt that Britain will leave without one.