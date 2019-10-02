Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Spotify, TD Ameritrade, Charles Schwab & more

Guggenheim said its downgrade that it thinks the stock will be "range bound" for the next 6-9 months.

"We are downgrading Monster to NEUTRAL (from BUY) given our view that the stock will be range bound for at least the next 6 to 9 months until the market can better gauge the impact on Monster from the planned January launch of Coca-Cola Energy in the US. In Europe, the longer-term implications of the launch are still largely unknown, but we are seeing some early signs of softness for Monster (along with a broader category slowdown) in Great Britain and Germany."