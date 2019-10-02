Cramer's lightning round: You can slowly pick at Trade Desk as it goes down

Skip Navigation
The Dow dropped more than 800 points in two days — here's what's...

U.S. markets fell broadly for two consecutive days, as investors began showing concern in response to fresh signs of a looming economic recession.

Trump administration to slap tariffs on EU aircraft and...

The U.S. plans to add a 10% tariff on EU aircraft and a 25% duty on agricultural and other products, according to officials.

A key number on Thursday will reveal whether the economic...

So far, the businesses in the services sector have been growing at a decent pace and withstanding the headwinds that have hit manufacturing.

Tesla delivers a record 97,000 vehicles in third quarter, missing...

Musk set expectations high again this quarter, telling employees in a recent email that the company "has a shot" at delivering 100,000 cars, which would set a new record.

Here's a first look at Microsoft's folding phone and dual-screen...

Here's a first look at the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X and Surface Earbuds.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Tesla, Bed Bath &...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Wednesday.

These charts show why this is the most critical time for Trump's...

President Donald Trump is now in a critical period for his reelection bid in terms of how consumers view the health of the economy.

'Toxic chemical fumes,' not oils, may be causing vaping illness,...

Doctors researching the cause of a sudden respiratory illness that's killed at least 16 people in the U.S. since July say a mix of "toxic chemical fumes," not oils as...

Elizabeth Holmes' attorneys blast prosecution over withholding...

Defense attorneys for Elizabeth Holmes and Sunny "Ramesh" Balwani criticized prosecutors Wednesday for stalling to turn over what they call key documents that would clear...

Here's what happened to the stock market on Wednesday

Wednesday's drop added to Wall Street's poor start to the fourth quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond boosts store closure estimates, says 60 stores...

The company said it will close approximately 40 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, and 20 stores from its other concepts.

Apple CEO Tim Cook slams Trump's immigration policy in Supreme...

The filing shares several stories of current Apple employees who are affected by the Trump administration's move to abolish DACA.

Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: You can slowly pick at Trade Desk as it goes down

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Trade Desk: "Trade Desk is precisely the kind of stock that as it goes down you can pick at it slowly. It reminds me a lot about Shopify, same deal. But don't be aggressive 'cause you'll end up being burned."

BioLife Solutions: "I got to do some work on BioLife."

Sage Therapeutics: "I am a believer in [CEO] Jonas. This is the kind of stock that's going to keep going down because the market doesn't favor growth, and then it's going to bottom. You're going to say: 'Why didn't i buy a little Sage Therapeutics?'"

Iron Mountain: "You know, Iron Mountain has always had a high yield. People just think it doesn't have the growth. I like the company."

Service Corporation: "It's got it's act together. ... It's a good stock."

VIDEO3:4103:41
Cramer's lightning round: You can slowly pick at Trade Desk as it goes down
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

