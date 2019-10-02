Cramer's lightning round: You can slowly pick at Trade Desk as it goes down

U.S. markets fell broadly for two consecutive days, as investors began showing concern in response to fresh signs of a looming economic recession.Marketsread more
The U.S. plans to add a 10% tariff on EU aircraft and a 25% duty on agricultural and other products, according to officials.Politicsread more
So far, the businesses in the services sector have been growing at a decent pace and withstanding the headwinds that have hit manufacturing.Market Insiderread more
Musk set expectations high again this quarter, telling employees in a recent email that the company "has a shot" at delivering 100,000 cars, which would set a new record.Autosread more
Here's a first look at the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X and Surface Earbuds.Technologyread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Wednesday.Market Insiderread more
President Donald Trump is now in a critical period for his reelection bid in terms of how consumers view the health of the economy.Politicsread more
Doctors researching the cause of a sudden respiratory illness that's killed at least 16 people in the U.S. since July say a mix of "toxic chemical fumes," not oils as...Health and Scienceread more
Defense attorneys for Elizabeth Holmes and Sunny "Ramesh" Balwani criticized prosecutors Wednesday for stalling to turn over what they call key documents that would clear...Technologyread more
Wednesday's drop added to Wall Street's poor start to the fourth quarter.Marketsread more
The company said it will close approximately 40 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, and 20 stores from its other concepts.Retailread more
Trade Desk: "Trade Desk is precisely the kind of stock that as it goes down you can pick at it slowly. It reminds me a lot about Shopify, same deal. But don't be aggressive 'cause you'll end up being burned."
BioLife Solutions: "I got to do some work on BioLife."
Sage Therapeutics: "I am a believer in [CEO] Jonas. This is the kind of stock that's going to keep going down because the market doesn't favor growth, and then it's going to bottom. You're going to say: 'Why didn't i buy a little Sage Therapeutics?'"
Iron Mountain: "You know, Iron Mountain has always had a high yield. People just think it doesn't have the growth. I like the company."
Service Corporation: "It's got it's act together. ... It's a good stock."
