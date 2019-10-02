WeWork and other delayed IPOs create 'golden handcuffs' for Silicon Valley executives

The delay of highly anticipated IPOs this year could cause financial headaches for employees who work there.

Start-ups are known to offer equity that can pay off big, if and when they go public. But those opportunities to cash in at WeWork, AirBnb and Palantir — all companies predicted to go public this year — don't seem to be happening anytime soon.

The unknown timing of these initial public offerings and the unknown value of an employee's stake can be a "double whammy" for their workforce, according Stanford Graduate School of Business lecturer, Robert Siegel.

"The psychological impact can be profound — people think 'oh my God I'm rich, or I'm finally going to be able to afford the house, or I'm going to be able to send my kids to college," said Siegel, who's also a partner at XSeed Capital. "It's not real until you have the ability to convert your equity into a different currency."

In the case of a WeWork IPO, employees' net worth on paper was looking to be at least 70% below where the company last raised money. WeWork had planned to go public earlier this year, but pushed that back after weak demand in public markets, and the removal of CEO and founder Adam Neumann. Home-sharing company AirBnb's highly anticipated IPO is slated for next year, and Peter Thiel-backed data analytics start-up has yet to announce plans.

Companies delaying IPOs, in some cases staying private for a decade, are becoming cautionary tales for those on the job hunt. For executives, the stakes are often higher. Will Hunsinger, CEO of San Francisco recruiting firm Riviera Partners, said the equity options are used by companies as a long-term incentive, and a retention tool.

"Certainly there are golden handcuffs," Hunsinger told CNBC in a phone interview. "These folks who have options do the math to see what the valuation is going to be at an IPO — it's important financial windfall."

From a recruiting perspective, Hunsinger said it's increasingly hard to get top talent at a private company to consider other options. That potential upside is causing C-level executives to stay and "play through it," even if the IPO timeline is unclear.

"They have to unlock that wealth before they can get out," he said, adding that companies recruiting them have to consider if they can afford to "make them whole" by paying enough to get them to walk away from stock options.