US futures point to a higher open on Wall Street

U.S. stock index futures were trading higher on Wednesday morning.
At around 1:50 a.m. ET, Dow futures climbed 52 points, indicating a positive open of almost 28 points. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were also higher.
Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday on the back of disappointing manufacturing data, which sparked fears over an economic slowdown. President Trump said that a strong dollar and high interest rates were the reason behind the weak manufacturing numbers.
In the meantime, investors are also awaiting fresh trade talks between the U.S. and China, due to start next week.
On the data front, there will be new ADP payroll numbers out at 08:15 a.m.
On the earnings front, Lennar is set to report before the bell.
There are a number of Fed speeches, including from New York's Fed president John Williams at 10:50 a.m. ET.
Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House, is set to give a press conference at 10:45 a.m. ET.