FAA orders inspections of some older Boeing jets for 'structural cracks'

Dow plunges 500 points as big tech shares lead the decline

Stocks fell on Wednesday, adding to Wall Street's poor start to the final quarter of 2019 as investors grapple with fears of an economic recession.

The bull market is losing one of its most powerful backers

One of the market's most important players is losing its mojo.

Bernie Sanders undergoes procedure for artery blockage, cancels...

Sen. Bernie Sanders cancels all appearances until further notice after he suffered chest pain and doctors inserted two stents for artery blockage.

Microsoft unveils new folding smartphone in surprise announcement

Microsoft unveiled the new Surface Duo at its annual hardware event on Wednesday.

Pelosi says Democrats are 'making progress' on the USMCA

"We're on a path to yes," Pelosi told reporters, while cautioning that "we can't be there yet" on questions of enforceability.

Microsoft shows off Surface Neo, a two-screened laptop

Microsoft's two-screened laptop, the Surface Neo, is coming next holiday season.

Trump says 'impeachment nonsense' is driving the stock market...

President Donald Trump on Wednesday blamed the recent stock-market sell-off on Democrats pushing for his impeachment.

House will subpoena White House for Ukraine documents in Trump...

The head of a leading House committee on Wednesday said he plans to issue a subpoena to the White House for documents related to Ukraine as part of an ongoing impeachment...

The stock market comeback is another 'failure' as chart analysts...

Technical analysts warn that a number of indicators are flashing warning signs.

Watch: Pelosi holds news conference with Adam Schiff amid...

Pelosi said that House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., will join her at the presser at the U.S. Capitol.

Most Netflix subscribers won't leave for Disney or Apple, survey...

Piper Jaffray remains unfazed by the recent drop in Netflix shares, sticking by its optimistic forecast.

Microsoft announces new Surface computers and earbuds to...

Microsoft unveiled the Surface Pro 7, the Surface Laptop 3, the Surface Neo, Surface Earbuds and the Surface Pro X on Wednesday.

Airlines

FAA orders inspections of some older Boeing jets for 'structural cracks'

Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs
Key Points
  • The FAA will require airlines to inspect some Boeing 737 NG planes for structural cracks.
  • The issue was discovered during modifications to aircraft in China.
  • The order doesn't apply to the 737 Max, which has been grounded since March after two crashes.
Boeing 737 Next Generation
Source: Boeing

The Federal Aviation Administration is ordering airlines that fly some older Boeing 737 jets to inspect them for "structural cracks," the agency said Wednesday.

The order comes after cracks were discovered on some aircraft in China and further inspections found other cracks, the FAA said. The order does not affect the Boeing 737 Max, the troubled variant of the 737 that has been grounded since mid-March after two fatal crashes killed 346 people.

The inspections will be for a part known as pickle forks, which connect the wings to the aircraft's fuselage.

The FAA said the order will affect 1,911 aircraft in the U.S. and 165 of those will have to be conducted within a week. The inspections are expected to take about an hour for each plane.