Google rolls out updated privacy tools for YouTube, Maps

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Lennar, TD Ameritrade,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insider

September private payrolls report shows the pace of hiring is...

Companies hired 135,000 more workers in the month, ahead of the 125,000 that economists surveyed by Dow Jones had expected.

Economy

The stock market comeback is another 'failure' as chart analysts...

Technical analysts warn that a number of indicators are flashing warning signs.

Markets

Pompeo confirms he was on Trump-Ukraine call at the center of...

"I was on the phone call," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said of the interaction between Trump and Ukraine's president.

Politics

Weekly mortgage refinance applications rebound 14% on tiny rate...

After a pretty rough month for mortgage rates, borrowers saw a sign of hope and pounced. A small dip in the 30-year fixed rate lit a fire under refinances.

Real Estate

Libra member companies are planning to meet this month in...

Founding members of the Libra Association are planning to meet October 14 in Geneva.

Technology

5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

U.S. stock futures point to a sharp drop at Wednesday's open on Wall Street, which would add to Tuesday's plunge.

Markets

Boris Johnson promises no checks 'at or near' the Irish border...

The U.K. leader tells his party conference that it is time to get Britain out of the European Union.

Europe Politics

The biggest mall owner in the US is going online

The biggest mall owner in the U.S., Simon Property Group, is teaming up with online shopping company Rue La La's owner to launch a new kind of website. Simon has been testing...

Retail

China could take 'much harder' line on Hong Kong after National...

As China celebrated its 70th National Day on Tuesday, violence escalated in Hong Kong and police shot a protester in the first such known incident.

China Politics

Here's why decaying US airports are turning to private money

U.S. airports make most of their money from airlines, charging them for everything from landing fees, to terminal rent and fuel sales. But, with aging infrastructure, a...

Transportation
Tech

Google rolls out updated privacy tools for YouTube, Maps

Google signage.
NurPhoto | Getty Images

Google is rolling out more tools for users to control their privacy settings.

The company and other tech giants are facing increased scrutiny over the amount of data they collect from their users. Google and Facebook both debuted new privacy tools this year.

Now, YouTube users will be able to set their search and viewing histories to auto-delete after a set period of time.

Google Maps will have an incognito mode, which means a user's movements won't be recorded when it's turned on. It will be available on Android this month. Google did not give an exact date for iOS.

Google also says people will be able to delete their voice histories from artificial intelligence system Assistant using a voice command.

It is also adding a way for users to check their passwords via a password manager to make sure they are still secure.

