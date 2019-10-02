Microsoft is about to launch a bunch of new Surface products

Shares of TD Ameritrade continued their slide on Wednesday as the brokerage 'race to zero' quickens.Marketsread more
Companies hired 135,000 more workers in the month, ahead of the 125,000 that economists surveyed by Dow Jones had expected.Economyread more
Technical analysts warn that a number of indicators are flashing warning signs.Marketsread more
The company is hosting its annual hardware event in New York on Wednesday.Technologyread more
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo acknowledges he listened in on the call between President Trump and Ukraine's president.Politicsread more
Warren's latest proposal is calling for an "excessive lobbying tax," which would require lobbying shops to pay a tax if they spend over $500,000 per year on influence...2020 Electionsread more
Bank of America says that "ongoing trade uncertainty" and "signs of macro deterioration" will keep the S&P at its current level for the rest of the year.Marketsread more
Third-quarter U.S. vehicle sales for Ford Motor declined 4.9% from a year ago, the automaker reported on Wednesday.Autosread more
"I understand the spirit of it and the intent of it. But I agree that it would be somewhere between problematic and a disaster in practice," Yang told CNBC's John Harwood.2020 Electionsread more
In a letter to Twitter's CEO, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said Trump has violated the company's policies.Technologyread more
"We're not seeing a slowdown in the manufacturing of our products," CEO Kasper Rorsted says.Apparelread more
Microsoft just kicked off its Surface event in New York City where it's unveiling new laptops and tablets.
"With the Surface we focused on three distinct ambitions," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said. "We wanted to put people at the center of every device experience. We wanted to innovate across form and function, especially with a focus on how we can drive the next level of creation and productivity. That led to the first Surface Pro 2-in-1. Today we will share the next chapter of this journey," Nadella said. "We believe the next decade will be about creation and amplifying what we can do as humans."
The company is likely to debut at least three new Surface products, many of which were leaked earlier this week. Among those include a refreshed Surface Pro, which is expected to feature incremental upgrades like the latest Intel processor and a USB-C port. The Surface Laptop 3 could launch in two sizes — a 13-inch and a larger 15-inch model — and will likely include a touchscreen display like its predecessor.
A new 2-in-1 Surface computer could also be on the way. It's expected to feature a thinner design, a redesigned Surface Pen and a new ARM processor that'll allow for greater battery life than before. Microsoft could also have some surprises up its sleeve, including a new Surface speaker or Cortana-powered earbuds, but it's unclear if either of those will show up on stage.
But the device that's likely to steal the show is a dual-screen Surface computer, which has been rumored for many months. It's expected to have two displays and will run on an all-new version of Windows 10 that's specially designed for folding devices, possibly called Windows 10X.
Microsoft's event follows a flurry of hardware announcements from rivals like Apple, Amazon and Samsung. The launches allow the companies to get their products out in front of consumers before the upcoming holiday shopping season.