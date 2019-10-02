Microsoft is about to launch a bunch of new Surface products

Microsoft just kicked off its Surface event in New York City where it's unveiling new laptops and tablets.

"With the Surface we focused on three distinct ambitions," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said. "We wanted to put people at the center of every device experience. We wanted to innovate across form and function, especially with a focus on how we can drive the next level of creation and productivity. That led to the first Surface Pro 2-in-1. Today we will share the next chapter of this journey," Nadella said. "We believe the next decade will be about creation and amplifying what we can do as humans."

The company is likely to debut at least three new Surface products, many of which were leaked earlier this week. Among those include a refreshed Surface Pro, which is expected to feature incremental upgrades like the latest Intel processor and a USB-C port. The Surface Laptop 3 could launch in two sizes — a 13-inch and a larger 15-inch model — and will likely include a touchscreen display like its predecessor.

A new 2-in-1 Surface computer could also be on the way. It's expected to feature a thinner design, a redesigned Surface Pen and a new ARM processor that'll allow for greater battery life than before. Microsoft could also have some surprises up its sleeve, including a new Surface speaker or Cortana-powered earbuds, but it's unclear if either of those will show up on stage.

But the device that's likely to steal the show is a dual-screen Surface computer, which has been rumored for many months. It's expected to have two displays and will run on an all-new version of Windows 10 that's specially designed for folding devices, possibly called Windows 10X.

Microsoft's event follows a flurry of hardware announcements from rivals like Apple, Amazon and Samsung. The launches allow the companies to get their products out in front of consumers before the upcoming holiday shopping season.