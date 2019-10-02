Morgan Stanley bets big on Disney+ subscribers, says company is 'preparing for liftoff'

Skip Navigation
TD Ameritrade cuts commisssions to zero, matching Schwab

Shares of TD Ameritrade continued their slide on Wednesday as the brokerage 'race to zero' quickens.

Marketsread more

September private payrolls report shows the pace of hiring is...

Companies hired 135,000 more workers in the month, ahead of the 125,000 that economists surveyed by Dow Jones had expected.

Economyread more

The stock market comeback is another 'failure' as chart analysts...

Technical analysts warn that a number of indicators are flashing warning signs.

Marketsread more

Microsoft announces the Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Pro 7

The company is hosting its annual hardware event in New York on Wednesday.

Technologyread more

Pompeo confirms he was on Trump-Ukraine call at the center of...

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo acknowledges he listened in on the call between President Trump and Ukraine's president.

Politicsread more

Warren plans to unleash excessive lobbying tax if she becomes...

Warren's latest proposal is calling for an "excessive lobbying tax," which would require lobbying shops to pay a tax if they spend over $500,000 per year on influence...

2020 Electionsread more

Bank of America says the gains for the S&P 500 this year are in

Bank of America says that "ongoing trade uncertainty" and "signs of macro deterioration" will keep the S&P at its current level for the rest of the year.

Marketsread more

WTO rules in favor of US in Airbus dispute, paving way for $7.5...

Washington can now hit the EU with billions of dollars in tariffs following the WTO ruling over state support for the European planemaker Airbus.

World Economyread more

FAA orders inspections of some older Boeing jets for 'structural...

The FAA is requiring airlines inspect some older Boeing 737s after cracks were discovered on some of the planes in China.

Airlinesread more

Ford's third-quarter sales fall 4.9% as demand for its popular...

Third-quarter U.S. vehicle sales for Ford Motor declined 4.9% from a year ago, the automaker reported on Wednesday.

Autosread more

Andrew Yang: Wealth tax floated by Sanders, Warren could be a...

"I understand the spirit of it and the intent of it. But I agree that it would be somewhere between problematic and a disaster in practice," Yang told CNBC's John Harwood.

2020 Electionsread more

Kamala Harris asks Twitter's CEO to consider suspending Trump's...

In a letter to Twitter's CEO, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said Trump has violated the company's policies.

Technologyread more

Morgan Stanley bets big on Disney+ subscribers, says company is 'preparing for liftoff'

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Fireworks explode over the Cinderella Castle at The Magic Kingdom, part of Disney World on January 20, 2017 in Orlando, Florida, US.
Brazil Photo Press | LatinContent Editorial | Getty Images

In a crowded space for streaming, Morgan Stanley has high hopes for Disney's new streaming service.

The firm raised its subscriber estimates from Disney+ and reiterated its overweight rating and $160 price target on the stock.