Morgan Stanley bets big on Disney+ subscribers, says company is 'preparing for liftoff'

Shares of TD Ameritrade continued their slide on Wednesday as the brokerage 'race to zero' quickens.Marketsread more
Companies hired 135,000 more workers in the month, ahead of the 125,000 that economists surveyed by Dow Jones had expected.Economyread more
Technical analysts warn that a number of indicators are flashing warning signs.Marketsread more
The company is hosting its annual hardware event in New York on Wednesday.Technologyread more
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo acknowledges he listened in on the call between President Trump and Ukraine's president.Politicsread more
Warren's latest proposal is calling for an "excessive lobbying tax," which would require lobbying shops to pay a tax if they spend over $500,000 per year on influence...2020 Electionsread more
Bank of America says that "ongoing trade uncertainty" and "signs of macro deterioration" will keep the S&P at its current level for the rest of the year.Marketsread more
Washington can now hit the EU with billions of dollars in tariffs following the WTO ruling over state support for the European planemaker Airbus.World Economyread more
The FAA is requiring airlines inspect some older Boeing 737s after cracks were discovered on some of the planes in China.Airlinesread more
Third-quarter U.S. vehicle sales for Ford Motor declined 4.9% from a year ago, the automaker reported on Wednesday.Autosread more
"I understand the spirit of it and the intent of it. But I agree that it would be somewhere between problematic and a disaster in practice," Yang told CNBC's John Harwood.2020 Electionsread more
In a crowded space for streaming, Morgan Stanley has high hopes for Disney's new streaming service.
The firm raised its subscriber estimates from Disney+ and reiterated its overweight rating and $160 price target on the stock.