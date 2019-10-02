Paychex CEO tells Jim Cramer that small business hiring picked up in September despite slowdown worries

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

The Dow dropped more than 800 points in two days — here's what's...

U.S. markets fell broadly for two consecutive days, as investors began showing concern in response to fresh signs of a looming economic recession.

Marketsread more

Trump administration to slap tariffs on EU aircraft and...

The U.S. plans to add a 10% tariff on EU aircraft and a 25% duty on agricultural and other products, according to officials.

Politicsread more

A key number on Thursday will reveal whether the economic...

So far, the businesses in the services sector have been growing at a decent pace and withstanding the headwinds that have hit manufacturing.

Market Insiderread more

Tesla delivers a record 97,000 vehicles in third quarter, missing...

Musk set expectations high again this quarter, telling employees in a recent email that the company "has a shot" at delivering 100,000 cars, which would set a new record.

Autosread more

Here's a first look at Microsoft's folding phone and dual-screen...

Here's a first look at the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X and Surface Earbuds.

Technologyread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Tesla, Bed Bath &...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Wednesday.

Market Insiderread more

These charts show why this is the most critical time for Trump's...

President Donald Trump is now in a critical period for his reelection bid in terms of how consumers view the health of the economy.

Politicsread more

'Toxic chemical fumes,' not oils, may be causing vaping illness,...

Doctors researching the cause of a sudden respiratory illness that's killed at least 16 people in the U.S. since July say a mix of "toxic chemical fumes," not oils as...

Health and Scienceread more

Elizabeth Holmes' attorneys blast prosecution over withholding...

Defense attorneys for Elizabeth Holmes and Sunny "Ramesh" Balwani criticized prosecutors Wednesday for stalling to turn over what they call key documents that would clear...

Technologyread more

Here's what happened to the stock market on Wednesday

Wednesday's drop added to Wall Street's poor start to the fourth quarter.

Marketsread more

Bed Bath & Beyond boosts store closure estimates, says 60 stores...

The company said it will close approximately 40 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, and 20 stores from its other concepts.

Retailread more

Apple CEO Tim Cook slams Trump's immigration policy in Supreme...

The filing shares several stories of current Apple employees who are affected by the Trump administration's move to abolish DACA.

Technologyread more
Mad Money

Paychex CEO tells Jim Cramer that small business hiring picked up in September despite slowdown worries

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • The Paychex IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch showed the first increase in small business hiring since February.
  • "One month doesn't make a trend, but we certainly saw job growth pick up a bit. [The index is] down 1% from last year ... because it's a tight market and it's tight for small businesses to hire ..." Paychex CEO Marty Mucci tells CNBC.
  • "Our feeling is while businesses are a little bit concerned overall about the economy, the demand for their products is still there and they're out trying to hire," he says in a "Mad Money" interview.
VIDEO1:5701:57
Paychex CEO: Small businesses hired more in September, despite slowdown worries
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Small business job growth rebounded last month "for the first time in a few years," despite increasing concerns that the U.S. economy is slowing down, Paychex CEO Marty Mucci told CNBC on Wednesday.

In the September reading of the Small Business Employment Watch from Paychex and IHS Markit, the jobs index posted a 0.21% gain, which snapped six straight months of decline. That's the fastest one-month move since 2016, according to Paychex, the country's second-largest payroll processor behind ADP.

"One month doesn't make a trend, but we certainly saw job growth pick up a bit. [The index is] down 1% from last year, the job growth level for small businesses, but that's because it's a tight market and it's tight for small businesses to hire and retain folks," he said in a one-on-one with Jim Cramer on "Mad Money." "But right now, you know, we're feeling pretty good on the business sentiment."

Paychex and IHS Markit's joint indicator is used to gauge small business wage and employment trends. Small business is defined as firms with staff of 50 people or less, Mucci said.

The comments come days before the U.S. government releases its nonfarm jobs report for the month of September. On Wednesday, ADP and Moody's Analytics said in their own monthly report that the private sector added 135,000 more workers, topping the 125,000 number that economists predicted, but that it was the slowest pace since June as the labor market tightens.

Based on the Paychex and IHS Markit jobs index, the wage rate also advanced 2.8%, Mucci said. Hours worked also made gains, he added.

"Our feeling is while businesses are a little bit concerned overall about the economy, the demand for their products is still there and they're out trying to hire," Mucci said. "The biggest challenge is hiring people to fill the demand that they have. That's good news."

Cramer interviewed Mucci after Paychex reported its first-quarter report for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenues grew nearly 15% to $992 million, better than the $991 million that analysts expected, according to Factset. Shareholders earned 71 cents per share, topping the 69 cents that Wall Street predicted.

Paychex estimates full-year fiscal 2020 revenue to come in at between $4.15 billion and $4.18 billion. The high-end target would represent nearly 11% growth from the year prior.

VIDEO6:5106:51
Paychex CEO: Small businesses hired more in September, despite slowdown worries
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com