These costs are taking the biggest bite out of retirees' wallets. Social Security isn't helping

If you're retired, you've probably noticed that costs keep going up.

Recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show just which expenses could be taking the biggest bite out of your wallet.

One of the main culprits: health insurance, which surged 18.6% from August 2018 to August 2019. That's second only to intercity bus fare, which went up 21.8% in the past year.

Other things that have gotten costlier in the past 12 months: repairing household items, which rose by 8.7%; men's outerwear, 8.3%; and potatoes, 6.2%.

The data come from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, or CPI-U. The Senior Citizens League, a non-partisan advocacy group, selected the top costs affecting retirees from the data.

But the numbers exclude one big health-care cost for retirees: Medicare premiums. Surveys show that retirees' total health-care costs are closer to 25% of their overall income, said Mary Johnson, Social Security and Medicare policy analyst at The Senior Citizens League.