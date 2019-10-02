Trump says Democrats wasting time on 'BULLSHIT,' as impeachment probe heats up

Stocks fell on Wednesday, adding to Wall Street's poor start to the final quarter of 2019 as investors grapple with fears of an economic recession.US Marketsread more
President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused "The Do Nothing Democrats" of "wasting everyone's time and energy on BULLSHIT," as an impeachment inquiry into the president intensified in the House of Representatives.
Trump's use of that barnyard epithet in a tweet came after a press conference by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the Intelligence Committee, where the two California Democrats discussed the impeachment probe. Trump also fired off two other tweets blasting that inquiry.
The House is focused on Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine's president to launch an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. Joe Biden is a leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination.
"We take this to be a very sad time for the American people, for our country. Impeaching a president or having the investigation to impeach a president is not anything to be joyful about," Pelosi said.
"We see the actions of this president being an assault on the Constitution," Pelosi said.
Earlier Wednesday, House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., said he would issue a subpoena on Friday to the White House for documents related to contacts with Ukraine.
Trump in April had used the word "bullshit" to characterize some statements made about him in special counsel Robert Mueller's report on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and related issues.