Trump says Democrats wasting time on 'BULLSHIT,' as impeachment probe heats up

Top Stories
Dow plunges 550 points as big tech shares lead the decline

Stocks fell on Wednesday, adding to Wall Street's poor start to the final quarter of 2019 as investors grapple with fears of an economic recession.

The bull market is losing one of its most powerful backers

One of the market's most important players is losing its mojo.

Delayed IPOs create 'golden handcuffs' for Silicon Valley...

They may be wealthy on paper, but employees often can't access that windfall without a liquidity event like an IPO.

Microsoft unveils new folding smartphone in surprise announcement

Microsoft unveiled the new Surface Duo at its annual hardware event on Wednesday.

Bernie Sanders undergoes procedure for artery blockage, cancels...

Sen. Bernie Sanders cancels all appearances until further notice after he suffered chest pain and doctors inserted two stents for artery blockage.

House Democrats are investigating Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine to launch a probe of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. Joe Biden is a leading...

'The IPO process has devolved,' tech investor Bill Gurley says

Benchmark Capital General Partner Bill Gurley organized a meeting of private companies to advocate the direct listing model over the IPO.

Trolls will use fake videos to sway the 2020 election, warns...

Social media companies are doing a good job of ridding their platforms of trolls, said Yasmin Green, director of research and development for Alphabet's Jigsaw subsidiary. But...

Trump says Pelosi's pledge to work with him on drug price plan is...

Trump is accusing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of trying to distract voters from the Democratic impeachment inquiry with promises to work with the White House on lowering drug...

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: TD Ameritrade, Delta Air...

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Williams says the Fed has the tools to fight a recession

"Some of the concerns about the costs and the negative effects ended up being much smaller than some of the fears," the New York Fed president said.

Pelosi says Democrats are 'making progress' on the USMCA

"We're on a path to yes," Pelosi told reporters, while cautioning that "we can't be there yet" on questions of enforceability.

Politics

Trump says Democrats wasting time on 'BULLSHIT,' as impeachment probe heats up

Dan Mangan@_DanMangan
Key Points
  • President Donald Trump accuses Democrats of "wasting everyone's time and energy on BULLSHIT," as an impeachment inquiry into the president intensifies in the House of Representatives.
  • Trump tweets that barnyard epithet after a press conference by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff where they discuss the impeachment probe.
  • The House is focused on Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine to launch a probe of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. Joe Biden is a leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination.
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press in the Oval Office of the White House on October 2, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused "The Do Nothing Democrats" of "wasting everyone's time and energy on BULLSHIT," as an impeachment inquiry into the president intensified in the House of Representatives.

Trump's use of that barnyard epithet in a tweet came after a press conference by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the Intelligence Committee, where the two California Democrats discussed the impeachment probe. Trump also fired off two other tweets blasting that inquiry.

The House is focused on Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine's president to launch an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. Joe Biden is a leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination.

"We take this to be a very sad time for the American people, for our country. Impeaching a president or having the investigation to impeach a president is not anything to be joyful about," Pelosi said.

"We see the actions of this president being an assault on the Constitution," Pelosi said.

Earlier Wednesday, House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., said he would issue a subpoena on Friday to the White House for documents related to contacts with Ukraine.

Trump in April had used the word "bullshit" to characterize some statements made about him in special counsel Robert Mueller's report on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and related issues.

VIDEO2:3702:37
House Democrats subpoena President Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani
Squawk Box