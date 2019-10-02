Trump says 'impeachment nonsense' is driving the stock market lower

Stocks fell on Wednesday, adding to Wall Street's poor start to the final quarter of 2019 as investors grapple with fears of an economic recession.US Marketsread more
In a tweet, he said: "All of this impeachment nonsense, which is going nowhere, is driving the Stock Market, and your 401K's, down. But that is exactly what the Democrats want to do."
The president's comments came as Wall Street's major stock indexes swooned. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 530 points — more than 2% — in midday trading, with all S&P 500 sectors trading in the red. Investors on Wednesday blamed weaker manufacturing and private employment data for renewing fears of a forthcoming recession in the United States.
Others added that the persistent trade angst between Washington and Beijing has also left businesses anxious about import prices and supply chain disruptions.
For his part, Trump pointed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who on Sept. 24 announced an impeachment inquiry into Trump for allegedly abusing his power. The statement from the leading Democrat came after increasing concerns over Trump's effort to push Ukraine to look into presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Wall Street kicked off the fourth quarter of the year with back-to-back sell-offs after weak manufacturing data sparked concern about slowing economic growth and the possibility of a recession.
