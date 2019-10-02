Skip Navigation
Bonds

US Treasury yields rise, indicating tentative rebound in sentiment

Elliot Smith@ElliotSmithCNBC
Key Points
  • The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) revealed Tuesday that its U.S. manufacturing index fell to 47.8 in September, the lowest gauge on activity in over a decade, as the U.S.-China trade war continued to take its toll on production.

U.S. government debt prices fell on Wednesday morning, signaling a tentative rebound from Tuesday's flock to safe-haven assets on weak manufacturing data.

U.S. Markets Overview: Treasurys chart

At around 2:35 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at 1.6542%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond followed suit, climbing to 2.1195%.

August saw a reading of 49.1, the first contraction since August 2016, with 50 and above representing an expansion in activity.

Investors are also monitoring the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. The leaders of three House of Representatives committees on Tuesday accused Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of intimidating witnesses, adding that doing so "will constitute evidence of obstruction."

Markets remain susceptible to sounds out of Washington and Beijing on trade, with U.S. and Chinese trade officials due to resume talks this month in a bid to reach a consensus.

There are no U.S. Treasury auctions or major economic releases scheduled for Wednesday.

- CNBC's Tom Franck contributed to this report.

