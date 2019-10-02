WWII bomber crashes at Connecticut's Bradley International Airport near Hartford

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow plunges 500 points as big tech shares lead the decline

Stocks fell on Wednesday, adding to Wall Street's poor start to the final quarter of 2019 as investors grapple with fears of an economic recession.

US Marketsread more

The bull market is losing one of its most powerful backers

One of the market's most important players is losing its mojo.

Marketsread more

Bernie Sanders undergoes procedure for artery blockage, cancels...

Sen. Bernie Sanders cancels all appearances until further notice after he suffered chest pain and doctors inserted two stents for artery blockage.

2020 Electionsread more

Microsoft unveils new folding smartphone in surprise announcement

Microsoft unveiled the new Surface Duo at its annual hardware event on Wednesday.

Technologyread more

Pelosi says Democrats are 'making progress' on the USMCA

"We're on a path to yes," Pelosi told reporters, while cautioning that "we can't be there yet" on questions of enforceability.

Politicsread more

Microsoft shows off Surface Neo, a two-screened laptop

Microsoft's two-screened laptop, the Surface Neo, is coming next holiday season.

Technologyread more

Trump says 'impeachment nonsense' is driving the stock market...

President Donald Trump on Wednesday blamed the recent stock-market sell-off on Democrats pushing for his impeachment.

Marketsread more

House will subpoena White House for Ukraine documents in Trump...

The head of a leading House committee on Wednesday said he plans to issue a subpoena to the White House for documents related to Ukraine as part of an ongoing impeachment...

Politicsread more

The stock market comeback is another 'failure' as chart analysts...

Technical analysts warn that a number of indicators are flashing warning signs.

Marketsread more

Watch: Pelosi holds news conference with Adam Schiff amid...

Pelosi said that House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., will join her at the presser at the U.S. Capitol.

Politicsread more

Most Netflix subscribers won't leave for Disney or Apple, survey...

Piper Jaffray remains unfazed by the recent drop in Netflix shares, sticking by its optimistic forecast.

Investingread more

Microsoft announces new Surface computers and earbuds to...

Microsoft unveiled the Surface Pro 7, the Surface Laptop 3, the Surface Neo, Surface Earbuds and the Surface Pro X on Wednesday.

Technologyread more
Airlines

WWII bomber crashes at Connecticut's Bradley International Airport near Hartford

Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs
Key Points
  • The vintage WWII bomber, a B-17, crashed at the end of the runway at Bradley International Airport.
  • At least three people were taken to local hospitals.
  • Images on social media showed a large fire at the airport and smoke billowing into the air.
A vintage Boeing B-17 crashed at the end of Runway 6 while attempting to land at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn.
Source: IAFF Local S15 | Twitter

The Federal Aviation Administration said a vintage World War II-era Boeing B-17 aircraft crashed at the end of the runway at Bradley International Airport, closing the Connecticut airport on Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board the civilian-registered aircraft, but local media reported that at least three people were taken to local hospitals.

Images on social media showed a large fire at the airport and smoke billowing into the air.

The FAA issued a ground stop for the airport, preventing planes from departing for Bradley.

"We can confirm that there was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft this morning at Bradley Airport," said airport spokeswoman Alisa Sisic. "We have an active fire and rescue operation underway. The airport is closed. We will issue further updates as information becomes available."

The Collings Foundation is a non-profit based in Massachusetts that flies vintage military aircraft.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were on that flight and we will be forever grateful to the heroic efforts of the first responders at Bradley," said the Collings Foundation in a statement. "The Collings Foundation flight team is fully cooperating with officials to determine the cause of the crash of the B-17 Flying Fortress and will comment further when details become known."

The group did not say how many people were aboard the plane.

The B-17 is a bomber known as the "Flying Fortress." Its first flight was in 1935.