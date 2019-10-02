WWII bomber crashes at Connecticut's Bradley International Airport near Hartford

A vintage Boeing B-17 crashed at the end of Runway 6 while attempting to land at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a vintage World War II-era Boeing B-17 aircraft crashed at the end of the runway at Bradley International Airport, closing the Connecticut airport on Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board the civilian-registered aircraft, but local media reported that at least three people were taken to local hospitals.

Images on social media showed a large fire at the airport and smoke billowing into the air.

The FAA issued a ground stop for the airport, preventing planes from departing for Bradley.

"We can confirm that there was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft this morning at Bradley Airport," said airport spokeswoman Alisa Sisic. "We have an active fire and rescue operation underway. The airport is closed. We will issue further updates as information becomes available."

The Collings Foundation is a non-profit based in Massachusetts that flies vintage military aircraft.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were on that flight and we will be forever grateful to the heroic efforts of the first responders at Bradley," said the Collings Foundation in a statement. "The Collings Foundation flight team is fully cooperating with officials to determine the cause of the crash of the B-17 Flying Fortress and will comment further when details become known."

The group did not say how many people were aboard the plane.

The B-17 is a bomber known as the "Flying Fortress." Its first flight was in 1935.