Putin praises Trump's economic policies; says trade with Russia has rebounded

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

TD Ameritrade cuts commisssions to zero, matching Schwab

Shares of TD Ameritrade continued their slide on Wednesday as the brokerage 'race to zero' quickens.

Marketsread more

September private payrolls report shows the pace of hiring is...

Companies hired 135,000 more workers in the month, ahead of the 125,000 that economists surveyed by Dow Jones had expected.

Economyread more

The stock market comeback is another 'failure' as chart analysts...

Technical analysts warn that a number of indicators are flashing warning signs.

Marketsread more

Microsoft is about to launch a bunch of new Surface products

The company is hosting its annual hardware event in New York on Wednesday.

Technologyread more

Pompeo confirms he was on Trump-Ukraine call at the center of...

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo acknowledges he listened in on the call between President Trump and Ukraine's president.

Politicsread more

Warren plans to unleash excessive lobbying tax if she becomes...

Warren's latest proposal is calling for an "excessive lobbying tax," which would require lobbying shops to pay a tax if they spend over $500,000 per year on influence...

2020 Electionsread more

Bank of America says the gains for the S&P 500 this year are in

Bank of America says that "ongoing trade uncertainty" and "signs of macro deterioration" will keep the S&P at its current level for the rest of the year.

Marketsread more

Ford's third-quarter sales fall 4.9% as demand for its popular...

Third-quarter U.S. vehicle sales for Ford Motor declined 4.9% from a year ago, the automaker reported on Wednesday.

Autosread more

Andrew Yang: Wealth tax floated by Sanders, Warren could be a...

"I understand the spirit of it and the intent of it. But I agree that it would be somewhere between problematic and a disaster in practice," Yang told CNBC's John Harwood.

2020 Electionsread more

Kamala Harris asks Twitter's CEO to consider suspending Trump's...

In a letter to Twitter's CEO, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said Trump has violated the company's policies.

Technologyread more

Adidas CEO: Our biggest worry about the China trade war is the US...

"We're not seeing a slowdown in the manufacturing of our products," CEO Kasper Rorsted says.

Apparelread more

Former Google CEO Schmidt says he's eyeing biology for the next...

Eric Schmidt told a conference crowd that Silicon Valley is obsessed with biology because it's the perfect "marriage" with tech right now.

Technologyread more
Politics

Putin praises Trump's economic policies; says trade with Russia has rebounded

Spriha Srivastava@spriha@www.linkedin.com/in/sprihasrivastava
Key Points
  • "Under President Obama, our mutual trade from $30 billion fell down to $20 billion, but in two years of Trump's presidency, it rebounded to $25 billion per annum. This is what matters to us and what we take into account," Putin said, according to a translation.
  • Putin said that while Russia and the United States haven't arrived at a bright future at this point in time but hopes that the bilateral relationship will come back to normal.
  • On being asked whether Russia is meddling with 2020 elections in the U.S., Putin stated that Russia has a lot of its own problems and issues and is doing a lot to resolve them.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised President Donald Trump for his economic policy that has boosted growth in the U.S.

"Mr Trump has carried through the tax reform that has propped up the economic growth in the U.S. at a high level and the imports to the United States have increased," Putin said during a panel hosted by NBC News at the Russian Energy Week in Moscow.

"Under President Obama, our mutual trade from $30 billion fell down to $20 billion, but in two years of Trump's presidency it rebounded to $25 billion per annum. This is what matters to us and what we take into account," Putin said, according to a translation.

Putin's comments come at a time after the Institute for Supply Management said Tuesday that U.S. manufacturing activity fell last month to its lowest level in more than 10 years.

Putin said that while Russia and the United States haven't arrived at a bright future at this point in time, he hopes the bilateral relationship will come back to normal.

"We see that the position of President Trump himself has not changed as it has been voiced publicly. He wants restoration of the bilateral relationship. We welcome that. We will use any opportunity to implement that," Putin said.

'Steady, confidence-based' relationship

While defending Trump's stance on Russia, Putin said that the "political infighting" in the U.S. was happening even before he met Trump.

"We had never had any affinity or special close relationship with the U.S. Now we have steady, confidence-based, as I see it, relationship, but the proximity between us has not impacted on the infighting in the United States," Putin said.

"Scandals in the United States had emerged before we met with President Trump for the first time so no proximity here. But now we are witnessing what has been happening in the United States. They have been using each and every pretext to attack President Trump, lash out at him. Now they have been citing Ukraine and related squabbles and relationship with President (Volodymyr) Zelensky. We have nothing to do with that," Putin said.

On being asked whether Russia is meddling with 2020 elections in the U.S., Putin stated that Russia has a lot of its own problems and issues and is doing a lot to resolve them.

"We face huge and major goals in economic and welfare development…..Why intervene in some country's elections?"

Putin further added that Russia has better things to do than meddle with elections in other countries. He said Russia will work with any president of the United States. "If this is Mr. Trump, we will keep working with him, otherwise we will work with someone else.

Putin on dollar

Putin also stated that countries around the world are reducing their holdings of the U.S. dollar and are now switching to other currencies when trading.

He further warned that U.S. policies of using the dollar as a political tool will backfire.

"With respect to the U.S. dollar, it is a special topic to discuss. We can see that the dollar is used as a political weapon, which is another major blunder, because the dollar used to have a lot of confidence worldwide," Putin said.

"It was the only universal currency globally but all of a sudden, the United States started using dollar settlements as a tool of political struggle and impose limitations on the use of dollar."

Since 2013, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) has been trying to reduce the number of transactions conducted in U.S. dollars, either for domestic payments or foreign trade.