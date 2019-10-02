Putin praises Trump's economic policies; says trade with Russia has rebounded

Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised President Donald Trump for his economic policy that has boosted growth in the U.S.

"Mr Trump has carried through the tax reform that has propped up the economic growth in the U.S. at a high level and the imports to the United States have increased," Putin said during a panel hosted by NBC News at the Russian Energy Week in Moscow.

"Under President Obama, our mutual trade from $30 billion fell down to $20 billion, but in two years of Trump's presidency it rebounded to $25 billion per annum. This is what matters to us and what we take into account," Putin said, according to a translation.

Putin's comments come at a time after the Institute for Supply Management said Tuesday that U.S. manufacturing activity fell last month to its lowest level in more than 10 years.

Putin said that while Russia and the United States haven't arrived at a bright future at this point in time, he hopes the bilateral relationship will come back to normal.

"We see that the position of President Trump himself has not changed as it has been voiced publicly. He wants restoration of the bilateral relationship. We welcome that. We will use any opportunity to implement that," Putin said.