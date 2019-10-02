Watch: Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff talk to media as impeachment probe heats up

Stocks fell on Wednesday, adding to Wall Street's poor start to the final quarter of 2019 as investors grapple with fears of an economic recession.US Marketsread more
[The stream is slated to start at 10:45 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is set to take reporters' questions at a weekly news conference Wednesday as her party ramps up the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump that she formally announced last week.
House Democrats said Wednesday that they will subpoena the White House on Friday for documents related to Ukraine.