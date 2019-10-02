Skip Navigation
World Economy

WTO rules in favor of US in Airbus dispute, paving way for tariffs on $7.5 billion of EU goods

David Reid@davyreid73
Key Points
  • Washington can now hit the EU with billions of dollars in tariffs following the WTO ruling European government support for European planemaker Airbus.
  • The move could trigger a new front in the trade war battle that has captured the attention of investors worldwide.
  • The EU Trade Commissioner labels any fresh tariffs imposed by the U.S. as "short-sighted and counterproductive."
President Donald Trump attends a presentation ceremony of the Medal of Valor and heroic commendations to civilians and police officers who responded to mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, September 9, 2019.
Erin Scott | Reuters

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has backed a U.S. request to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion of European goods, potentially sparking a new trade war across the Atlantic.

Arbitrators from the WTO have granted President Donald Trump's administration the right to levy billions against imports of European goods for what they say are illegal subsidies granted to the planemaker Airbus by European governments.

Washington previously said it wanted to impose tariffs of up to 100% on European exports to the U.S. with an annual trade value of around $11.2 billion a year.

In April this year, U.S. officials published a wide list of European products it said it would select from in an attempt to recoup the amount lost.

In an instant reaction to the award, the European Commissioner for Trade, Cecilia Malmstrom, said in a statement that any fresh tariffs levied by the United States would be "short-sighted and counterproductive."

Malmstrom said both the EU and the U.S. have been guilty of subsidizing Airbus and Boeing respectively, and that a "mutual imposition of countermeasures," would only cause harm to businesses and people on both sides of the Atlantic.

The EU has said it wants a new regime on aircraft subsidies and to agree on a way forward with Washington. However, Malmstrom also said in her statement that counter-tariffs were also still on the table.

"If the U.S. decides to impose WTO authorized countermeasures, it will be pushing the EU into a situation where we will have no other option than do the same," she said in the statement.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for more.