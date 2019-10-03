China's hog herd may drop by 55% due to fatal swine fever, says Rabobank

U.S. markets fell broadly for two consecutive days, as investors began showing concern in response to fresh signs of a looming economic recession.Marketsread more
The U.S. plans to add a 10% tariff on EU aircraft and a 25% duty on agricultural and other products, according to officials.
So far, the businesses in the services sector have been growing at a decent pace and withstanding the headwinds that have hit manufacturing.
Musk set expectations high again this quarter, telling employees in a recent email that the company "has a shot" at delivering 100,000 cars, which would set a new record.
Here's a first look at the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X and Surface Earbuds.
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Wednesday.
President Donald Trump is now in a critical period for his reelection bid in terms of how consumers view the health of the economy.
Doctors researching the cause of a sudden respiratory illness that's killed at least 16 people in the U.S. since July say a mix of "toxic chemical fumes," not oils as...
Defense attorneys for Elizabeth Holmes and Sunny "Ramesh" Balwani criticized prosecutors Wednesday for stalling to turn over what they call key documents that would clear...
Wednesday's drop added to Wall Street's poor start to the fourth quarter.
The company said it will close approximately 40 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, and 20 stores from its other concepts.
China's hog herd fell by half in the first eight months of 2019 due to a devastating outbreak of African swine fever and will likely shrink by 55% by the end of the year, analysts at Rabobank said on Wednesday.
The pace of herd losses will likely slow in the coming months due to reduced farm numbers and Chinese government measures to control the pig disease in the world's largest pork consumer, according to a report by Rabobank. However, the bank said relatively unstable market conditions will likely persist for the next three to five years.
Though not harmful to humans, African swine fever is deadly to hogs, with no vaccine available. It surfaced for the first time in Asia more than a year ago, in China, and has now spread to over 50 countries, according to the World Organization of Animal Health — including those that account for 75% of global pork production.
Rabobank said in the report it expects China's pork production to fall by 10% to 15% in 2020, on top of a 25% drop in 2019.
China's total consumption of animal feed such as soy will drop by 17% in 2019 due to the decline in hogs, according to Rabobank. But feed consumption will rebound by 8% in 2020 as hog herds are rebuilt and farmers produce other proteins like chicken, the bank said.
In Vietnam, the world's sixth-largest pork producer, 25% of the country's total pig herd could be lost to African swine fever by year's end, according to Rabobank. Since February, 18% of pigs have died, the bank said.