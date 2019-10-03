Apple will launch smaller, cheaper iPhone that's just as powerful as iPhone 11 early next year, top analyst says

Skip Navigation
Dow drops after disappointing services economy reading

Stocks dropped after the release of disappointing economic data added fuel to Wall Street's fears over the global economy.

US Marketsread more

Services reading shows economy is weaker than expected amid...

The report comes amid worries that the U.S. economy faces a potential recession ahead as global growth slows and tariffs have put a dent in business plans to expand.

Economyread more

Retail trade group: 2019 holiday sales could rise 3.8% to 4.2%

Holiday retail sales are expected to increase between 3.8% and 4.2% this year, reaching between $727.9 billion and $730.7 billion, the National Retail Federation said.

Retailread more

Trump to issue executive order 'protecting' Americans from...

The executive order is intended to bolster Medicare Advantage, private Medicare coverage for seniors, senior administration officials say.

Health and Scienceread more

Trump administration to slap tariffs on EU aircraft and...

The U.S. plans to add a 10% tariff on EU aircraft and a 25% duty on agricultural and other products, according to officials.

Politicsread more

Credit Suisse has a word to describe this sluggish economy — a...

Credit Suisse said a contraction in industrial production accompanied by healthy economic data elsewhere lands the economy in a middle ground or a "semi recession."

Marketsread more

Apple to launch smaller, cheaper iPhone that's as powerful as...

Apple will launch the iPhone SE2, an iPhone with the same A13 processor as the iPhone 11, in Q1 2020, according to TF Internatioanl Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Technologyread more

PepsiCo CFO: The consumer is doing 'just fine' right now 'as far...

As recession fears drag down the stock market, PepsiCo CFO Hugh Johnston said that the consumer is doing "just fine" right now.

CNBC Global CFO Councilread more

Uber launches a new app to connect workers with temp jobs

Beginning in Chicago, the Uber Works app will connect gig workers with businesses looking for help in a pinch.

Technologyread more

Analyst says for the first time ever he is worried about Tesla...

JMP Securities lowered its rating on Tesla's stock to market perform from market outperform.

Investingread more

New pictures of Google's phones leak before its big hardware...

New images of Google's Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones were published ahead of the company's big hardware event on Oct. 15.

Technologyread more

US to issue tariffs on Airbus planes — and travelers will pay

Travelers could end up paying higher fares if the U.S. goes ahead with a planned 10% tariff on European aircraft after winning a subsidy dispute at the WTO against Airbus.

Airlinesread more
Tech

Apple will launch smaller, cheaper iPhone that's just as powerful as iPhone 11 early next year, top analyst says

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Apple will launch the iPhone SE2 in Q1 2020, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a note on Thursday.
  • The iPhone SE2 will reportedly use the iPhone 8 body but the same A13 processor that's used in the iPhone 11.
  • Kuo said he thinks this will be the best upgrade for more than 100 million iPhone 6 series users.
The iPhone 8
Nina Raja | CNBC

Apple will launch the iPhone SE2 with an A13 chip, the same found in the iPhone 11, during the first quarter of 2020, according to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo has an excellent track record of predicting Apple products ahead of their release.

"iPhone SE2, which will be the best upgrade choice for existing 100mn iPhone 6 series users, will be a key growth driver for Apple in 2020," Kuo said. Aside from the processor upgrade, Kuo said that it will offer a similar design to the iPhone 8, which means you should expect a 4.7-inch screen.

The original $399 iPhone SE had an even smaller 4-inch screen, which appealed to people who preferred tinier phones and the design of the iPhone 5. Apple used a similar strategy for it too, stuffing in better components than the iPhone 5, but keeping the same hardware design.

"We believe that iPhone SE2 will meet more users' demand and increase iPhone's market share because of the more affordable price," Kuo said. Apple currently sells the iPhone 8 for $449, so the iPhone SE could potentially offer more power for $50 less, if Apple keeps the same pricing.

Apple will need to cut costs somewhere, however, so expect it to have less powerful cameras than the iPhone 11. Also, the iPhone SE2 will probably still have a home button, since the iPhone 8 design doesn't support Face ID.

"All Apple content and service could run smoothly on iPhone SE2, and it will benefit the growth of Apple's content and service businesses thanks to the adoption of the A13 processor and 3GB LPDDR4X," Kuo said, referring to the device's memory specs. "Though most of iPhone SE2's hardware spec will be similar to iPhone 8's, we think the excellent computing power offered by A13 and 3GB LPDDR4X, and the more affordable price will be great selling points. Therefore, we estimate iPhone SE2 shipments in 2020 will reach 30–40mn units."

VIDEO3:2303:23
iPhone 11 review: Lots of small improvements that add up to a solid phone
Tech

