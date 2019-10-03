There's a 25-30% chance a recession will hit the US within the next 12 months, Barclays warns

Barclays' Michael Gapen is sharing Wall Street's renewed recession concerns ahead of Friday's monthly jobs report.

The firm's head of U.S. economic research expects employment will be a decisive factor of whether the economy contracts within the next 12 months.

"There's concern prolonged weakness in manufacturing may be spilling over," he told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Wednesday.

Since the beginning of the fourth quarter on Tuesday, the Dow has plunged more than 800 points or 3% after new data showed manufacturing hit its lowest level in a decade. The Dow and S&P 500 are still about 5% off their all-time highs.

"Based on the data that we have on hand and understanding how the economy tends to evolve, we would put the number around 25 to 30% chance over say the next four-quarter horizon," he said of the chances for a recession.

In any given year, Gapen estimates there's a 10% chance of a recession. He suggests 2019 is no ordinary year.