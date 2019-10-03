EU courts can order Facebook to remove illegal comments worldwide, European top court says

Skip Navigation
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: PepsiCo, Tesla,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

A key number on Thursday will reveal whether the economic...

So far, the businesses in the services sector have been growing at a decent pace and withstanding the headwinds that have hit manufacturing.

Market Insiderread more

Trump administration to slap tariffs on EU aircraft and...

The U.S. plans to add a 10% tariff on EU aircraft and a 25% duty on agricultural and other products, according to officials.

Politicsread more

The Dow dropped more than 800 points in two days — here's what's...

U.S. markets fell broadly for two consecutive days, as investors began showing concern in response to fresh signs of a looming economic recession.

Marketsread more

Tesla delivers a record 97,000 vehicles in third quarter, missing...

Musk set expectations high again this quarter, telling employees in a recent email that the company "has a shot" at delivering 100,000 cars, which would set a new record.

Autosread more

Pepsi's stock jumps as higher ad spending fuels sales growth and...

PepsiCo says it expects to meet or exceed its 2019 outlook for organic revenue growth.

Food & Beverageread more

5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

U.S. stock futures point to a lower open on Wall Street, after the Dow's two-day plunge of more than 800 points.

Marketsread more

Solar is back with an ETF tracking the sector up more than 50% so...

As the energy sector struggles to stay positive for the year, solar stocks are a bright spot as demand for renewable energy increases.

Investingread more

US-EU trade fight could drag on after 'victory' at the WTO, says...

The U.S. tariffs on $7.5 billion of European goods could stay in place for many months, says Clete Willems, former National Economic Council deputy director.

World Economyread more

Why estimates for box office sales for 'Joker' are wide-ranging

The predictions for "Joker" have been all over the map, with some foreseeing the flick taking in just $50 million during its opening while others have called for a debut in...

Entertainmentread more

One auto stock could fall by more than 18% before bottoming,...

Auto stocks are in reverse, and technical analyst Mark Newton says Ford could fall even further before reaching a bottom.

Trading Nationread more

US declares 'win' in Boeing-Airbus subsidy dispute, but travelers...

Travelers could end up paying higher fares if the U.S. goes ahead with a planned 10% tariff on European aircraft after winning a subsidy dispute at the WTO against Airbus.

Airlinesread more
Europe News

EU courts can order Facebook to remove illegal comments worldwide, European top court says

Chris Ratcliffe | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Courts in the European Union can order Facebook to remove worldwide comments by users of its service that have been declared illegal, the European Union's highest court ruled on Thursday.

The ruling is connected to a case brought to an Austrian court by Eva Glawisching-Piesczek who demanded the removal of a Facebook post concerning her that the court found insulted and defamed her and which could be seen by any Facebook user.

"EU law dos not preclude a host provider like Facebook from being ordered to remove identical and, in certain circumstances, equivalent comments previously declared to be illegal," the European Court of Justice said in a statement.

"In addition, EU law does not preclude such an injunction from producing effects worldwide, within the framework of the relevant international law."