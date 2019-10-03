Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Costco, Smart Global, Avaya and more

Fall homebuyers are getting a bonus. The sell-off in the stock market is causing an unexpected turnaround in mortgage rates.Real Estateread more
An outbreak of a deadly vaping illness shows no signs of slowing as U.S. officials confirm 275 new cases and more fatalities in recent days.
Trump, speaking at a campaign-style rally in Florida, offered very few details on his executive order and spent most of his speech attacking Democrats.
Increasing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut propelled stocks higher, curbing a steep sell-off from the previous two sessions.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky brought up the missiles in a July 25 phone call with President Donald Trump that led Democrats to kick off an impeachment inquiry last...
Nancy Pelosi tweeted that Trump is "putting his personal political gain ahead of defending the integrity of our elections."
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the second drug to prevent HIV infections on Thursday. Descovy, is a PrEP or pre-exposure prophylaxis drug. That means the drug...
At SynBioBeta, entrepreneurs making plant-based foods and genetically engineered bacteria rallied to promote the idea that it's biology's century.
We'll get the government's latest jobs report, Sec. Pompeo's subpoena deadline and speeches from a host of Federal Reserve officials.
"I even think the president has recognized it's not cost effective to push the tariff anymore," former Fed governor Larry Lindsey says.
As the United Auto Workers and GM continue negotiations to potentially end an 18-day strike against the automaker, the head of the union's Ford Motor unit says "significant...
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:
Shares of Costco dipped 1% during extended trade after the company reported sales that missed analyst expectations for the fourth quarter. The wholesaler reported $47.50 billion in revenue, just shy of Wall Street's expectation of $47.57 billion, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv.
Net income grew to $1.09 million, or $2.47 a share, compared to the $1.04 million, or $2.36 per share a year prior.
Sales at Costco stores open more than a year also grew 5.1%. In the U.S., same-store sales grew 6.2% compared to 1.9% growth internationally.
Smart Global Holdings shares tanked nearly 17% after the memory chip-maker posted a fourth-quarter miss on revenue. Net sales came in at $278.4 million compared to the $285 million analysts expected, according to Refinitiv. Quarter four net sales are down 26% year over year.
Their COO and CFO Jack Pacheco attributed the earnings miss due to "weakness in [their] supply chain services business."
Avaya shares surged 18% after the company announced a $500 million share repurchase plan, $250 million debt pay-down, and strategic cloud computing partnership with RingCentral. RingCentral will now be the exclusive provider of UCaaS solutions to Avaya, contributing $500 million to its partnership with Avaya along with $125 million in preferred stock convertible at $16 per share.
RingCentral's shares, meanwhile, rose 9%. Avaya's stock reached a new year-to-date low earlier Thursday.
Etsy shares rose 1.2% after the bell following Nomura Instinet's initiation of the e-commerce company with a Buy rating at a $70 price target. New programs like free shipping should boost Etsy's margins and market-cap, Nomura Instinet said.
CNBC's Jasmine Kim contributed to this report.