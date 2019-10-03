Hong Kong protester shot by police charged with rioting and assaulting an officer

U.S. markets fell broadly for two consecutive days, as investors began showing concern in response to fresh signs of a looming economic recession.Marketsread more
The U.S. plans to add a 10% tariff on EU aircraft and a 25% duty on agricultural and other products, according to officials.Politicsread more
Musk set expectations high again this quarter, telling employees in a recent email that the company "has a shot" at delivering 100,000 cars, which would set a new record.Autosread more
PepsiCo said that it expects to meet or exceed its 2019 outlook for organic revenue growth.Food & Beverageread more
The U.S. tariffs on $7.5 billion of European goods could stay in place for many months, says Clete Willems, former National Economic Council deputy director.World Economyread more
Gold prices could surge to as high as $2,000 per ounce next year, according to David Roche of Independent Strategy.Futures & Commoditiesread more
Industrials have been crushed this week, but Oppenheimer's Ari Wald says this corner of the sector still looks safe.Trading Nationread more
So far, the businesses in the services sector have been growing at a decent pace and withstanding the headwinds that have hit manufacturing.Market Insiderread more
Amid escalating violent clashes between the police and demonstrators, businesses have been hit and social order has been disrupted.China Politicsread more
Short-term home rental company Airbnb is set to hire Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs as joint lead advisers on its planned stock market flotation next year.Financeread more
Here's a first look at the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X and Surface Earbuds.Technologyread more
The teenager who was the first victim of police gunfire in Hong Kong's months-long pro-democracy protests is being charged with attacking police and rioting, police said Thursday.
The shooting occurring during widespread violence across the semi-autonomous Chinese territory that marred China's National Day celebrations and has deepened anger against police, who have been accused of being heavy-handed against protesters.
The officer fired as 18-year-old Tsang Chi-kin struck him with a metal rod Tuesday. The government has said Tsang's condition was stable after surgery.
A police statement said the case against Tsang will be heard by a court Thursday afternoon. He will be among seven people charged with rioting and faces two additional counts of attacking police, the statement said.
It is unclear if Tsang will appear in court, as the charges can be made in his absence. Rioting carries a possible penalty of up to 10 years in prison.
Thousands of people rallied Wednesday to demand police accountability for the shooting, with many saying the use of lethal weaponry was unjustified.
Pockets of black-clad youths vented their anger late Wednesday night, lobbing gas bombs at police quarters, vandalizing subway stations and blocking traffic in several districts. Police responded with tear gas in some areas.
More than 1,000 students marched Thursday at the Chinese University in a continuing show of support for Tsang and vowing to keep up their fight for more democratic freedoms. Many students felt that firing at Tsang's chest, close to his heart, was an attempt to kill him.
But police defended the shooting as "reasonable and lawful" as the officer had feared for his life and that of his colleagues.