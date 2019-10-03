Knifeman attacks officers at Paris police station

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
So far, the businesses in the services sector have been growing at a decent pace and withstanding the headwinds that have hit manufacturing.Market Insiderread more
The U.S. plans to add a 10% tariff on EU aircraft and a 25% duty on agricultural and other products, according to officials.Politicsread more
U.S. markets fell broadly for two consecutive days, as investors began showing concern in response to fresh signs of a looming economic recession.Marketsread more
Musk set expectations high again this quarter, telling employees in a recent email that the company "has a shot" at delivering 100,000 cars, which would set a new record.Autosread more
PepsiCo says it expects to meet or exceed its 2019 outlook for organic revenue growth.Food & Beverageread more
U.S. stock futures point to a lower open on Wall Street, after the Dow's two-day plunge of more than 800 points.Marketsread more
As the energy sector struggles to stay positive for the year, solar stocks are a bright spot as demand for renewable energy increases.Investingread more
The U.S. tariffs on $7.5 billion of European goods could stay in place for many months, says Clete Willems, former National Economic Council deputy director.World Economyread more
The predictions for "Joker" have been all over the map, with some foreseeing the flick taking in just $50 million during its opening while others have called for a debut in...Entertainmentread more
Auto stocks are in reverse, and technical analyst Mark Newton says Ford could fall even further before reaching a bottom.Trading Nationread more
A man attacked police officers with a knife in the headquarters of the Paris police on Thursday and the attacker was killed, French media andsources close to the police said.
An official with a French police union said one of the victims of the knife attack had died, though this was not immediately confirmed. Other reports said one of the victims was seriously wounded.
A spokesman for Paris police said he had no comment on the attack, which took place in the heart of the French capital, near to Notre-Dame cathedral.
French Interior Christophe Castaner is on his way to the scene of the crime, according to BFM TV. The Parisian transport body said the metro station closest to the police headquarters was closed down for "security reasons".
The area around the Paris police headquarters has been sealed off, according to BFM TV.