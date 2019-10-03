Three before you leave — What to watch for in the market Friday

An auto worker places the mileage sticker onto a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu at GM's Fairfax assembly plant in Kansas City, Kansas May 4, 2015.

Here are the most important things to know about Friday before you hit the door.

The government's monthly update to the employment situation will dominate investor sentiment on Friday as Wall Street pores over the latest insights into the U.S. job market. Nonfarm payrolls are expected to have increased by 145,000 last month after rising by 130,000 in August, according to a Refinitiv survey of economists.

Though the jobs report is one of the market's most-anticipated releases in any month, this Friday's iteration will likely be of critical importance for investors given data from earlier this week that suggested slowdowns in both the manufacturing and services sectors. The U.S. unemployment rate held steady at 3.7% in August.

While some economists said that Wall Street's angst over the week's data appears overblown, others said it's important to contextualize any single economic figure.

"Declining business sentiment remains a significant downside risk, and may have some impact on investment spending and hiring," Principal Global Investors Chief Economist Bob Baur said in a note to clients.

Slowing economy fears have knocked stocks this week with the S&P 500 down 1.7%.