Three before you leave — What to watch for in the market Friday

Fall homebuyers are getting a bonus. The sell-off in the stock market is causing an unexpected turnaround in mortgage rates.Real Estateread more
An outbreak of a deadly vaping illness shows no signs of slowing as U.S. officials confirm 275 new cases and more fatalities in recent days.Health and Scienceread more
Trump, speaking at a campaign-style rally in Florida, offered very few details on his executive order and spent most of his speech attacking Democrats.Health and Scienceread more
Nancy Pelosi tweeted that Trump is "putting his personal political gain ahead of defending the integrity of our elections."Politicsread more
Increasing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut propelled stocks higher, curbing a steep sell-off from the previous two sessions.Marketsread more
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the second drug to prevent HIV infections on Thursday. Descovy, is a PrEP or pre-exposure prophylaxis drug. That means the drug...Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
We'll get the government's latest jobs report, Sec. Pompeo's subpoena deadline and speeches from a host of Federal Reserve officials.Marketsread more
"I even think the president has recognized it's not cost effective to push the tariff anymore," former Fed governor Larry Lindsey says.US Economyread more
As the United Auto Workers and GM continue negotiations to potentially end an 18-day strike against the automaker, the head of the union's Ford Motor unit says "significant...Autosread more
Trump suggested pharmaceutical companies could be helping to drive "the hoax," what he calls the House's impeachment inquiry.Politicsread more
United Airlines is increasing its pilot recruiting as it faces a race to fill cockpits as half its current pilots face mandatory retirement age.Airlinesread more
Here are the most important things to know about Friday before you hit the door.
The government's monthly update to the employment situation will dominate investor sentiment on Friday as Wall Street pores over the latest insights into the U.S. job market. Nonfarm payrolls are expected to have increased by 145,000 last month after rising by 130,000 in August, according to a Refinitiv survey of economists.
Though the jobs report is one of the market's most-anticipated releases in any month, this Friday's iteration will likely be of critical importance for investors given data from earlier this week that suggested slowdowns in both the manufacturing and services sectors. The U.S. unemployment rate held steady at 3.7% in August.
While some economists said that Wall Street's angst over the week's data appears overblown, others said it's important to contextualize any single economic figure.
"Declining business sentiment remains a significant downside risk, and may have some impact on investment spending and hiring," Principal Global Investors Chief Economist Bob Baur said in a note to clients.
Slowing economy fears have knocked stocks this week with the S&P 500 down 1.7%.
Friday marks the subpoena deadline for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to produce documents to multiple House committees investigating President Donald Trump's controversial call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The House leaders at first wrote Secretary Pompeo requesting the documents, but later issued a subpoena to compel him after he failed to deliver the materials by the September deadlines. The Democrat-led House warned the Secretary of State the refusal to comply with the subpoena would constitute evidence of obstruction of the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
The impeachment inquiry has also weighed on stocks lately because traders fear that it could derail any hopes of a China trade deal before the election.
We'll hear from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday afternoon, when he is scheduled to deliver opening remarks at one of central bank's "Fed Listens" events. Though often routine, investors may tune into Powell's afternoon address for any comments on the recent deluge of economic activity.
The sessions serve as a way for the Fed to check in with community and business leaders, who often discuss current trends in the labor market or how interest rates are affecting activity.
Major events (all times ET):
8:30 a.m. Employment report
8:30 a.m. International trade
10:15 a.m. Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren
10:25 a.m. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic
1:00 p.m. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari
2:00 p.m. Fed Chair Jerome Powell
2:10 p.m. Fed Governor Lael Brainard
4:00 p.m. Fed Vice Chair Randal Quarles