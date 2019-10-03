Digitization is changing the way business operates – and one CEO thinks tech could 'make us happier'

Digitization has an important role to play when it comes to how small and medium enterprises operate, the CEO of Spanish firm Cyberclick said Wednesday.



During a panel discussion at Innovation Summit Barcelona chaired by CNBC's Steve Sedgwick, David Tomas was asked whether digitization created happiness.



"I think it can, it definitely can," he said, going on to explain that this was particularly the case if one talked about how a company was organized.



"You were mentioning that a lot of people, they don't want to work for a bigger company and that's mainly because we know how big companies work – I mean, it's hard," he added. "It's a lot of processes, miscommunications, too hierarchic."



One of the opportunities brought by digitization, Tomas explained, was to make "flatter" companies with new ways of communicating and "having the chance to change the way we work."



"For me, that would be one of the key points: that we should use technology to improve the way we work, to improve our experience and, at the end of the day, that will make us happier."



Technology is undoubtedly changing the way we work, with high speed internet connections making it easier for people to work remotely and interact with colleagues using video calls, instant messaging services and email.

Back in Barcelona, Cyberclick's David Tomas went on to talk about the wider implications of tech. "I think technology – if we use it properly – definitely it's going to help us," he said. "The thing is how we use it and there's no manual, we need to learn to do that, and maybe it's (to) disconnect, or for some other people it's connecting more," he added.



"Whatever it is… we have to look for the opportunity to use digital solutions to improve our companies and our life."