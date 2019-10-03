Samsung Pay is rolling out a money transfer service for US users

Samsung has teamed up with financial technology firm Finablr on a money transfer service for its payments app.

U.S. users of Samsung Pay will now be able to send money to people in 47 countries including India, Mexico and China, with the option to deposit directly into a recipient's bank account or transfer to a local cash pickup point.

Users will be able to see the transfer fee and exchange rate upfront before paying someone. The feature is being powered by Finablr subsidiary Travelex.

Both companies claimed the new feature was the first to offer foreign exchange in a native mobile wallet in the U.S. Google Pay currently lets people transfer funds within the U.S., while Apple Cash supports sending money through iMessage.

Mobile wallets have proven particularly popular in countries China and India, with platforms like Alipay, WeChat Pay and Paytm gaining momentum. Research has shown however that mobile payments haven't enjoyed the same penetration in the U.S.