Samsung Pay is rolling out a money transfer service for US users

The Dow dropped more than 800 points in two days — here's what's...

U.S. markets fell broadly for two consecutive days, as investors began showing concern in response to fresh signs of a looming economic recession.

Trump administration to slap tariffs on EU aircraft and...

The U.S. plans to add a 10% tariff on EU aircraft and a 25% duty on agricultural and other products, according to officials.

Tesla delivers a record 97,000 vehicles in third quarter, missing...

Musk set expectations high again this quarter, telling employees in a recent email that the company "has a shot" at delivering 100,000 cars, which would set a new record.

PepsiCo stock jumps 3% on earnings and revenue beat

PepsiCo said that it expects to meet or exceed its 2019 outlook for organic revenue growth.

US-EU trade fight could drag on after 'victory' at the WTO, says...

The U.S. tariffs on $7.5 billion of European goods could stay in place for many months, says Clete Willems, former National Economic Council deputy director.

Gold prices could soar to $2,000 next year, says strategist

Gold prices could surge to as high as $2,000 per ounce next year, according to David Roche of Independent Strategy.

Buy this one industrials group as others slump, Oppenheimer...

Industrials have been crushed this week, but Oppenheimer's Ari Wald says this corner of the sector still looks safe.

A key number on Thursday will reveal whether the economic...

So far, the businesses in the services sector have been growing at a decent pace and withstanding the headwinds that have hit manufacturing.

'There is no return to what Hong Kong was,' strategist says of...

Amid escalating violent clashes between the police and demonstrators, businesses have been hit and social order has been disrupted.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs are reportedly poised to lead...

Short-term home rental company Airbnb is set to hire Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs as joint lead advisers on its planned stock market flotation next year.

Here's a first look at Microsoft's folding phone and dual-screen...

Here's a first look at the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X and Surface Earbuds.

China's hog herd may drop by 55% due to fatal swine fever, says...

China's hog herd fell by half in the first eight months of 2019 due to a devastating outbreak of African swine fever and will likely shrink by 55% by the end of the year,...

Tech

Samsung Pay is rolling out a money transfer service for US users

Ryan Browne@Ryan_Browne_
Key Points
  • U.S. Samsung Pay users can now send money to people in 47 countries including India, Mexico and China.
  • Samsung claims the new feature is the first to offer foreign exchange in a native mobile wallet in the U.S.
  • While money transfers are currently only available in the U.S., the plan is to expand to other countries in 2020.
Samsung Pay's money transfer service, launched in partnership with Finablr.
Samsung and Finablr

Samsung has teamed up with financial technology firm Finablr on a money transfer service for its payments app.

U.S. users of Samsung Pay will now be able to send money to people in 47 countries including India, Mexico and China, with the option to deposit directly into a recipient's bank account or transfer to a local cash pickup point.

Users will be able to see the transfer fee and exchange rate upfront before paying someone. The feature is being powered by Finablr subsidiary Travelex.

Both companies claimed the new feature was the first to offer foreign exchange in a native mobile wallet in the U.S. Google Pay currently lets people transfer funds within the U.S., while Apple Cash supports sending money through iMessage.

Mobile wallets have proven particularly popular in countries China and India, with platforms like Alipay, WeChat Pay and Paytm gaining momentum. Research has shown however that mobile payments haven't enjoyed the same penetration in the U.S.

While Samsung Pay's remittances service is currently only available for U.S. customers, the plan is to expand it to other countries in 2020.

"Money Transfer is a first step in our vision to evolve Samsung Pay into a platform that makes users' financial lives more convenient," Sang Ahn, Samsung Electronics America's vice president and division head of content and services, said in a statement Thursday.

"The range of services in Samsung Pay, developed in close collaboration with industry leaders such as Finablr, positions us to positively impact consumers' everyday financial experiences."