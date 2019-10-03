Solar is back with an ETF tracking the sector up more than 50% so far this year

There's a surprising ETF winner so far this year.

The Invesco Solar ETF has returned more than 50% year-to-date, far outpacing the broader market's 15% rise, as well as the S&P Energy Sector, which is down 2% for the year.

A number of factors have led to the surge in solar stocks and the fund, including a rise in oil prices, lower interest rates and stronger earnings growth from the group. An expiring federal tax credit has also moved demand into this year.

All of this is within the backdrop of increasing worldwide demand for energy, and a greater emphasis placed on environmentally friendly sources of power.

The ETF is international in scope, and includes companies in all areas of the solar economy from part makers to panel manufacturers to battery storage suppliers. Top holdings include SolarEdge, First Solar, Xinyi Solar Holdings, and Enphase Energy.

The top-performing stocks year-to-date in the ETF are Enphase Energy, SolarEdge Technologies, and SunPower Corporation, which are up 363%, 131%, and 104%, respectively. Enphase and SolarEdge operate in the broader solar ecosystem, while SunPower is a solar panel manufacturer.

Invesco director of global macro ETF strategy Jason Bloom believes that the move higher in solar stocks is supported by strong underlying fundamentals.

"When you look at upside momentum in the past year it's been driven by earnings surprises, not by investor sentiment around the future of the sector," he said. "In other words, market prices are following fundamentals rather than getting way ahead of them, which has really been the story of the last 10 years."