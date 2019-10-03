Tesla co-founder Marc Tarpenning joins Pierre Omidyar's Spero Ventures

When Marc Tarpenning and Martin Eberhard co-founded Tesla in 2003, they started an electric vehicle revolution that is still transforming the auto industry, and shifting energy consumption toward renewables.

Now, Tarpenning has joined eBay founder Pierre Omidyar's venture firm, Spero Ventures, to back the next generation of start-ups focused on sustainability.

Mobility, battery-tech and manufacturing remain obsessions for Tarpenning, given the years he spent making electric cars that would be as appealing as other top sports cars. But the investor and engineer is now looking to fund start-ups solving problems around food, water and land use with emerging technologies.

Tarpenning lights up discussing materials science that could make plastic obsolete, and deliver packaging with far fewer external impacts. He is from California's Central Valley, and says the land around him makes him think constantly about finding smarter ways to use and source water.

The long-time inventor says he favors a vision of the future that is more like "Star Trek" than "Blade Runner." But he hopes to see at least one thing that may seem counter-intuitive — denser cities.

"In California, most of the people live on 5 to 6% of the land, all around the coasts and in places you may expect," Tarpenning said.

"Imagine if the places in between were much wilder, and a world where other living things on this planet have a much bigger say. I'd like to see cities with all the wonderful amenities, but wild landscape in between. So I look for things that drag us into that future. To do that, you have to rethink everything, like agriculture, how we feed ourselves, and of course, how we get around."