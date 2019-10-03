Why au pairs make $4.35/hour

Stocks rose, recovering from steep losses as expectations for the Fed to further ease monetary policy assuaged concerns over the U.S. economy.US Marketsread more
Despite the impeachment inquiry, Trump presses Ukraine to launch a probe into Biden and his son.Politicsread more
Uber's failed IPO changed investor sentiment in the market from fantasy valuation back to profitability.Marketsread more
Fall homebuyers are getting a bonus. The sell-off in the stock market is causing an unexpected turnaround in mortgage rates.Real Estateread more
The report comes amid worries that the U.S. economy faces a recession as global growth slows and tariffs put a dent in business plans to expand.Economyread more
A rate cut by the Fed later this month seems almost a done deal to traders after disappointing services reading fueled recession fears.Marketsread more
The suit comes as Robert De Niro is starring in two big new movies, "Joker" and Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman."Entertainmentread more
The yield on the benchmark 2-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level in more than two years after a weaker print on the services sector.Bondsread more
The announcement comes as Google and others face mounting antitrust probes into their businesses.Technologyread more
Microsoft's Surface launched the era of 2-in-1 computers. The Surface Neo is the company's next bet to build the future of Windows.Technologyread more
Facebook announces the launch of Threads, a new messaging app for Instagram users.Technologyread more
Every year, around 20,000 young women and men come to the United States as au pairs to care for children, learn about American culture and improve their English. The cultural exchange program is organized by the federal government and is especially popular among families who need flexible childcare at an affordable rate. Host families pay a sponsoring agency $8,000 upfront and the au pair a $195.75 weekly stipend, room and board and a $500 education credit. In return, the au pair can work up to 45 hours per week. When all the funds are counted, au pairs are left with $4.35 per hour in their pockets.
The au pair program falls under the State Department J-1 Visa Exchange Visitor Program, which was originally set up to promote U.S. foreign policy objectives between U.S. and other countries through educational and cultural exchange. Initially, it brought foreign scholars to the U.S. but has since been extended to 15 programs, including the au pair program.
The combination of cultural exchange and affordable childcare has sparked a lot of criticism. Opponents of the program argue that the wages are set below minimum wage laws while long working hours prevent au pairs from embracing the cultural exchange and education. Advocates of the program say it provides a unique vignette into a foreign culture and helps stem rising childcare costs in America.
So, how come au pairs only cost $4.35/hour?