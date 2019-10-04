Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Five Below, Snap, Domino's & more

Melius said in its initiation note that the stock is close to a bottom with various negative factors priced in.

"Shares have struggled in the company's first 4 months as a standalone entity amidst a sloppy short cycle macro environment and a steady drumbeat of negative headlines around environmental liabilities. All while consensus forecasts have continued to fall. But after a year of negative earnings revisions, and a stock that seems to discount a lot of bad stuff, we think we are close to the bottom. DuPont has the potential to be one of the big 2020 stories in industrials if (perhaps when) shorter cycle names come back into favor."