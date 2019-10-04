Apple announces free repair program for some iPhone 6s devices that might not turn on

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Dow rallies more than 350 points after 'Goldilocks' jobs report

Stocks closed higher on Friday as the latest U.S. jobs report hit the sweet spot with Wall Street traders.

US Marketsread more

What to watch in markets for the week ahead

Stocks will try to regain their mojo next week as China and the U.S. hold long-awaited trade negotiations in Washington.

Marketsread more

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net change in employment by industry for September based on data from the Labor Department.

Economyread more

Here's why Trump's poll numbers are defying the impeachment mess

A very large number of Americans don't have high levels of trust and respect for the government, and they're generally OK with Trump being the junkyard dog who digs it all...

Politicsread more

Watchdog to review Treasury's handling of request for Trump's tax...

Treasury's acting inspector general told CNBC that Neal asked his office to "inquire into the process by which the Department received, evaluated, and responded to the...

Politicsread more

PayPal withdraws from Facebook's libra cryptocurrency

PayPal was one of several corporate backers of Facebook's cryptocurrency project.

Technologyread more

Apple announces free repair program for some iPhone 6s devices

If your phone is eligible, Apple or one of Apple's authorized repair shops will repair it free of charge.

Technologyread more

UAW sees 'good progress' on key issues to try to resolve GM...

The United Auto Workers union said on Friday it had made progress on some key issues as it works to try to reach a contract with General Motors to resolve a nearly...

Autosread more

House Democrats subpoena White House in impeachment inquiry

Three Democratic committee chairmen of the U.S. House of Representatives said on Friday they had subpoenaed the White House for documents related to their impeachment...

Politicsread more

Netflix should buy a TV maker to compete in streaming wars,...

Suzy CEO Matt Britton says Netflix or other content providers should buy a TV maker to gain an advantage in the streaming wars.

Technologyread more

CIA's top lawyer made criminal referral on whistleblower's...

Experts are raising questions about why the Justice Department did not open an investigation.

Politicsread more

Mester: Consumers holding up economy, even as trade policy issues...

Loretta Mester, a non-voting member of the Federal Reserve, says consumers are holding up the economy, even as trade issues weigh it down.

Marketsread more
Tech

Apple announces free repair program for some iPhone 6s devices that might not turn on

Kif Leswing@kifleswing
Key Points
  • Apple announced a service repair program on Friday for some iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus devices.
  • Affected phones were manufactured between October 2018 to August 2019.
  • The problem is that sometimes the phones don't turn on.
Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., right, speaks with Ryan Tedder, lead singer of One Republic, as other members of the band look on after a product announcement in San Francisco, Sept. 9, 2015. Apple is expected to unveil its iPhone 6s and 6s Plus.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Apple announced a service repair program on Friday for some iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus devices to fix a problem that might prevent owners from being able to turn them on. No other iPhones are covered by the program, Apple said in its notice.

If your phone is eligible, Apple or one of Apple's authorized repair shops will repair it free of charge.

"Apple has determined that certain iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus devices may not power on due to a component that may fail," Apple said in the notice. "This issue only affects devices within a limited serial number range that were manufactured between October 2018 to August 2019."

The iPhone 6s was introduced in 2015 and was the second iPhone model to come in two sizes. It's also the last new iPhone model with a headphone jack. Although Apple stopped selling the iPhone 6S in late 2018, retailers still sold the device.

You can check your iPhone's serial number at Apple's website.

Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.