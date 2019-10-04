Skip Navigation
Politics

Bernie Sanders released from hospital after heart attack

Ganesh Setty
Key Points
  • 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has been released from a Las Vegas hospital, days after the Vermont senator suffered a heart attack, his doctors said in a statement.
  • Sanders underwent a procedure for an artery blockage and his campaign canceled appearances, though a spokesperson assured that he would attend the next Democratic primary debate on Oct. 15.
2020 Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign event in West Branch, Iowa, August 19, 2019.
Al Drago | Reuters

2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was released from a Las Vegas hospital Friday, days after the Vermont senator suffered a heart attack, his campaign announced in a statement.

Campaign advisor Jeff Weaver said Sanders "experienced some chest discomfort" during an event Tuesday and that he then underwent a procedure for a blocked artery, in which two stents were placed.

The Sanders campaign canceled appearances during his recovery, but a spokesperson for the Sanders campaign assured that he would attend the next Democratic primary debate on Oct. 15 in Ohio.

"His hospital course was uneventful with good expected progress. He was discharged with instructions to follow up with his personal physician," said Doctors Arturo E Marchand Jr. and Arjun Gururaj in the statement.

