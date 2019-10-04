Bernie Sanders released from hospital after heart attack

Stocks closed higher on Friday as the latest U.S. jobs report hit the sweet spot with Wall Street traders.US Marketsread more
2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was released from a Las Vegas hospital Friday, days after the Vermont senator suffered a heart attack, his campaign announced in a statement.
Campaign advisor Jeff Weaver said Sanders "experienced some chest discomfort" during an event Tuesday and that he then underwent a procedure for a blocked artery, in which two stents were placed.
The Sanders campaign canceled appearances during his recovery, but a spokesperson for the Sanders campaign assured that he would attend the next Democratic primary debate on Oct. 15 in Ohio.
"His hospital course was uneventful with good expected progress. He was discharged with instructions to follow up with his personal physician," said Doctors Arturo E Marchand Jr. and Arjun Gururaj in the statement.