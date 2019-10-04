CCTV Script 03/10/19

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam invokes emergency powers, announces...

On Tuesday, tensions hit a new high after police shot a protester, the first person hit by live gunfire in nearly four months of unrest.

Asia Politicsread more

BP CEO Bob Dudley to step down, Bernard Looney will succeed

BP chief executive Bob Dudley will step down from his current role at the end of March next year, the energy giant announced Friday.

Energyread more

Brexit deadline could be extended again, says UK lawmaker

The U.K. currently has until Oct. 31 to leave the European Union. That departure has been pushed back multiple times.

Europe Politicsread more

Facebook removes 'coordinated' fake accounts in UAE, Egypt,...

Facebook says it has removed multiple accounts involved in what it terms "coordinated inauthentic behavior" on both its Facebook and Instagram platforms.

Technologyread more

As Portugal heads to a new election, a cloud hangs over its...

Economists are questioning how long Portugal's economic recovery will last with a new political cycle about to begin.

Politicsread more

Hong Kong stocks fall more than 1% after city's leader invokes...

Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday after the city's leader Carrie Lam announced a ban on face masks amid weeks of protests.

Asia Marketsread more

Vaping illness outbreak surpasses 1,000 cases, 18 deaths with no...

An outbreak of a deadly vaping illness shows no signs of slowing as U.S. officials confirm 275 new cases and more fatalities in recent days.

Health and Scienceread more

Facial recognition technology needs controls on its use, World...

Unlike other types of biometric data collection, such as fingerprints and iris scanning, facial recognition technology can collect information on people without them being...

Technologyread more

Trump signs executive order he says will improve Medicare...

Trump, speaking at a campaign-style rally in Florida, offered very few details on his executive order and spent most of his speech attacking Democrats.

Health and Scienceread more

Hong Kong weighs banning face masks, enacting emergency laws

Authorities have already loosened guidelines on the use of force by police, according to documents seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Asia Politicsread more

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg live streams employee Q&A

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg live streamed a surprise Q&A session with his employees on Thursday after audio from an earlier meeting was leaked.

Technologyread more

Here's what happened to the market on Thursday

Increasing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut propelled stocks higher, curbing a steep sell-off from the previous two sessions.

Marketsread more
CCTV Transcripts

CCTV Script 03/10/19

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on October 3, 2019, Thursday.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has backed a U.S. request to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion of European goods, soon the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative released a list of products it plans to target, which has a wide coverage.

Ranging from aircraft, whiskey, coffee, cheese, frozen meat, butter, yogurt to various garments and blankets, countries, such as UK, France, Germany, Spain will be impacted. As for how much it will imposed, except for aircraft, it is 10%, other goods are 25%. The duties would take effect Oct. 18.

USTR said this annually is by far the largest award in WTO history and itself also views it as a historical victory. EU, who lost in this case, strongly opposed these tariffs.

Cecilia Malmström, European Commissioner, said new U.S. tariffs would be" short-sighted and counterproductive" , she left door open to the EU levying retaliatory duties. The U.S. also heard some voice of opposing imposing duties from home, after this list released, U.S. airlines showed their worries firstly. Delta said imposing tariffs will inflict serious harm on U.S. airlines, the millions of Americans they employ and the traveling public. JetBlue said it will make the low-cost carriers harder to grow and compete.

Based on last year's trade volume, the U.S. was the largest partner for EU exports of goods and the second largest partner for EU imports of goods, with $488b and $319b, respectively. If the duties work, then that signals an escalating trade war between U.S. and EU, worrying U.S. financial markets.

U.S. manufacturing and employment data released recently don't look good, the negative effects of a trade war have been underscored by that. Investors worry that a continuing trade war could drag down global growth and potentially tip the U.S. economy into recession

EU is hard to take any tit-for-tat reaction in short-term under WTO' rules. How will EU deal with that will be a focus of attention.

Clarification: This report has been updated to reflect that the script was for October 3, 2019, Thursday.