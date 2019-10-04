Cramer's lightning round: I think Nike goes higher

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Dow rallies more than 350 points after 'Goldilocks' jobs report

Stocks closed higher on Friday as the latest U.S. jobs report hit the sweet spot with Wall Street traders.

US Marketsread more

What to watch in markets for the week ahead

Stocks will try to regain their mojo next week as China and the U.S. hold long-awaited trade negotiations in Washington.

Marketsread more

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net change in employment by industry for September based on data from the Labor Department.

Economyread more

Here's why Trump's poll numbers are defying the impeachment mess

A very large number of Americans don't have high levels of trust and respect for the government, and they're generally OK with Trump being the junkyard dog who digs it all...

Politicsread more

PayPal withdraws from Facebook's libra cryptocurrency

PayPal was one of several corporate backers of Facebook's cryptocurrency project.

Technologyread more

Watchdog to review Treasury's handling of request for Trump's tax...

Treasury's acting inspector general told CNBC that Neal asked his office to "inquire into the process by which the Department received, evaluated, and responded to the...

Politicsread more

Apple announces free repair program for some iPhone 6s devices

If your phone is eligible, Apple or one of Apple's authorized repair shops will repair it free of charge.

Technologyread more

UAW sees 'good progress' on key issues to try to resolve GM...

The United Auto Workers union said on Friday it had made progress on some key issues as it works to try to reach a contract with General Motors to resolve a nearly...

Autosread more

House Democrats subpoena White House in impeachment inquiry

Three Democratic committee chairmen of the U.S. House of Representatives said on Friday they had subpoenaed the White House for documents related to their impeachment...

Politicsread more

Netflix should buy a TV maker to compete in streaming wars,...

Suzy CEO Matt Britton says Netflix or other content providers should buy a TV maker to gain an advantage in the streaming wars.

Technologyread more

CIA's top lawyer made criminal referral on whistleblower's...

Experts are raising questions about why the Justice Department did not open an investigation.

Politicsread more

Bernie Sanders released from hospital after heart attack

2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has been released from a Las Vegas hospital, days after the Vermont senator suffered a heart attack, his doctors said in a...

Politicsread more
Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: I think Nike goes higher

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Nike: "I think it goes higher, why? Because they had one of the best quarters that I have seen in ages. And my congratulations to [CEO] Mark Parker, who will not come on this show and it's beginning to really break my heart."

Huami Corp.: "There's only one device company in the whole wide world that's worth owning and that is Apple. So, even though I know your stock is very low dollar amount, Apple is a better buy."

Kemet Corp.: "Kemet is incredibly undervalued. I don't really get it. I think it's just way too cheap. I think it is a buy, buy, buy."

Hanes Brands: "I have not liked the textile business. I am not going to go there. I know it's got a good yield. I know it's a good company, I just need growth. I want growth."

Enphase Energy: "Enphase is a company that a lot of people are short. They're betting that it can't last ... I say it's incredibly speculative, but if people want to buy solar I'm never going to discourage anyone from doing that."

VIDEO4:4004:40
Cramer's lightning round: I think Nike goes higher
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

