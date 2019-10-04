European markets seen higher; US jobs report in focus

European stocks are set to open higher Friday morning, as investors brace for a key U.S. jobs report that could help determine monetary policy in the world's largest economy.

The FTSE 100 is seen 41 points higher at 7,118, the CAC is expected to open up 23 points at 5,461, while the DAX is poised to start 44 points higher at 11,969, according to IG.