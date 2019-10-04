Evolution or revolution? BP's incoming CEO tasked with navigating energy transition

BP upstream chief executive Bernard Looney will take the reins from CEO Bob Dudley early next year, with investors eager to understand what this means for the FTSE 100 giant.

The U.K.-based oil and gas major announced Friday that Dudley, who has worked with BP for 40 years and held the position of CEO for almost a decade, will be replaced by Looney on February 5, 2020.



In a press release, BP Chairman Helge Lund said that it was a logical time to make the announcement "as the company charts its course through the energy transition."

Dudley, who is 64 years old, has decided to step down after the delivery of the firm's 2019 full-year results on February 4, 2020. He will then retire on March 31 later that year.

Looney, 49, will continue with his current role until February 5, at which point he will take the reins from Dudley and join the BP board.

"I think one thing that has really marked Bernard's tenure as the head of upstream is a move towards digitalization and he has also had a very strong focus on cost control," Jason Gammel, senior oil and gas analyst at Jefferies, told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Friday.

"So, those are things that are evolutionary in some respects. But digitalization for the industry could be revolutionary as well."

Gammel said that while Dudley's legacy has been "absolutely outstanding," Looney's track record made him a "great" choice to become CEO of the energy giant next year.

Shares of BP had risen by more than 1% by early Friday afternoon.