Facebook removes 'coordinated' fake accounts in UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and Indonesia

Signage is displayed outside Facebook Inc. headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018.

Facebook said it has removed multiple accounts involved in what it terms "coordinated inauthentic behavior" on both its Facebook and Instagram platforms.

"We removed multiple Pages, Groups and accounts that were involved in coordinated inauthentic behavior on Facebook and Instagram," Nathaniel Gleicher, head of cybersecurity policy at Facebook, wrote in a post dated Thursday. "We found three separate operations: one of which originated in the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Nigeria, and the other two in Indonesia and Egypt."

Coordinated inauthentic behavior is defined by Facebook as "when groups of pages or people work together to mislead others about who they are or what they're doing," as outlined by Gleicher in a post from December 2018.

Firms that Facebook alleged had links to the activities included Charles Communications in the UAE, MintReach in Nigeria, and Egypt's Flexell in the first case. Facebook said InsightID in Indonesia and El Fagr in Egypt allegedly had links to the other two cases, respectively.