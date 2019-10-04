Facebook removes 'coordinated' fake accounts in UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and Indonesia

An outbreak of a deadly vaping illness shows no signs of slowing as U.S. officials confirm 275 new cases and more fatalities in recent days.Health and Scienceread more
Facebook says it has removed multiple accounts involved in what it terms "coordinated inauthentic behavior" on both its Facebook and Instagram platforms.Technologyread more
Trump, speaking at a campaign-style rally in Florida, offered very few details on his executive order and spent most of his speech attacking Democrats.Health and Scienceread more
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg live streamed a surprise Q&A session with his employees on Thursday after audio from an earlier meeting was leaked.Technologyread more
Increasing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut propelled stocks higher, curbing a steep sell-off from the previous two sessions.Marketsread more
Authorities have already loosened guidelines on the use of force by police, according to documents seen by Reuters on Thursday.Asia Politicsread more
Former Vice President Joe Biden announced Thursday at a fundraiser in Palo Alto, California that his campaign raised $15 million in the third quarter this year for his bid to...2020 Electionsread more
Fall homebuyers are getting a bonus. The sell-off in the stock market is causing an unexpected turnaround in mortgage rates.Real Estateread more
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky brought up the missiles in the July 25 phone call with President Donald Trump that led Democrats to kick off an impeachment inquiry last...Politicsread more
If stocks drop after the September nonfarm payroll report is released, here are some stocks investors can play, says Jim Cramer.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
The latest update is the clearest depiction of how Google is thinking of "ambient computing," which the company describes as using computing without feeling tied to a physical...Technologyread more
Facebook said it has removed multiple accounts involved in what it terms "coordinated inauthentic behavior" on both its Facebook and Instagram platforms.
"We removed multiple Pages, Groups and accounts that were involved in coordinated inauthentic behavior on Facebook and Instagram," Nathaniel Gleicher, head of cybersecurity policy at Facebook, wrote in a post dated Thursday. "We found three separate operations: one of which originated in the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Nigeria, and the other two in Indonesia and Egypt."
Coordinated inauthentic behavior is defined by Facebook as "when groups of pages or people work together to mislead others about who they are or what they're doing," as outlined by Gleicher in a post from December 2018.
Firms that Facebook alleged had links to the activities included Charles Communications in the UAE, MintReach in Nigeria, and Egypt's Flexell in the first case. Facebook said InsightID in Indonesia and El Fagr in Egypt allegedly had links to the other two cases, respectively.
Gleicher said the moves to take down the pages, groups and accounts were based on their behavior and not the content that was posted.
"In each of these cases, the people behind this activity coordinated with one another and used fake accounts to misrepresent themselves, and that was the basis of our action," Gleicher said.
Social media firms such as Facebook and Twitter face increasing scrutiny by governments outside the United States.
Both companies previously removed accounts from its platforms for what they said was a disinformation campaign against pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.
— CNBC's Ted Kemp contributed to this report.