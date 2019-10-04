Investors aren't expecting much from Apple and that's usually good for the stock

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Costco, Apple, HP, BP,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Odds are increasing the jobs report could disappoint after weak...

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect nonfarm payrolls increased by 145,000 in September.

Jobsread more

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam invokes emergency powers, announces...

On Tuesday, tensions hit a new high after police shot a protester, the first person hit by live gunfire in nearly four months of unrest.

Asia Politicsread more

US ambassadors pushed Ukraine to investigate as condition for...

House Democrats released the messages that were turned over by former U.S. envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker amid impeachment inquiry.

Politicsread more

Juul's value slashed to $24 billion by hedge fund investor, WSJ...

Darsana reportedly wrote down the value of its investment in Juul by more than a third to a price that values it at $24 billion.

Investingread more

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

U.S. stock futures point to a Dow decline on Friday morning. But that could change when the government releases its monthly employment report.

Marketsread more

Altria launches Iqos tobacco device in US, and the timing...

Iqos isn't a vaping device or a cigarette. It heats tobacco, but doesn't burn it, giving users the same rush of nicotine as smoking.

Health and Scienceread more

Investors aren't expecting much from Apple and that's usually...

Wall Street's estimates for Apple's fourth quarter earnings are in the middle of the guidance range but the lowered expectations bode well for the stock, said Citi.

Marketsread more

'Absolutely no reason to own' Tesla in the near term, wealth...

Tesla won't be worth betting on for a while, says Mark Tepper, president and CEO of Strategic Wealth Partners.

Trading Nationread more

BP CEO Bob Dudley to step down, Bernard Looney will succeed

BP chief executive Bob Dudley will step down from his current role at the end of March next year, the energy giant announced Friday.

Energyread more

Vaping illness outbreak surpasses 1,000 cases, 18 deaths with no...

An outbreak of a deadly vaping illness shows no signs of slowing as U.S. officials confirm 275 new cases and more fatalities in recent days.

Health and Scienceread more

Brexit deadline could be extended again, says UK lawmaker

The U.K. currently has until Oct. 31 to leave the European Union. That departure has been pushed back multiple times.

Europe Politicsread more
Markets

Investors aren't expecting much from Apple and that's usually good for the stock

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Key Points
  • Wall Street's estimates for Apple's fourth quarter earnings are in the middle of the company's guidance range but the lowered expectations bode well for the stock, said Citi.
  • Citi is expecting fourth-quarter revenue of $62.5 billion and earnings per share of $2.82.
  • Apple said it is expecting revenue between $61 billion to $64 billion.
Members of the media take photographs of iPhone 11, iPhone11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max smartphones in the Apple Marunouchi store on September 20, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan.
Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Wall Street isn't expecting blowout earnings for Apple, which could be the best thing for the stock, according to Citi.

The firm said the Street's estimates for Apple's fourth-quarter earnings are in the middle of the guidance range but the lowered expectations bode well for the stock. Citi sees a 15% gain in the stock over the next year as its service business outperforms, surprising investors that have cooled on the shares.

"We believe lowered expectations augur well for share price appreciation in the coming months," said Citi's Jim Suva said in a note to clients on Thursday.

Citi is expecting fourth-quarter revenue of $62.5 billion (consensus $62.8 billion) and earnings per share of $2.82, in line with consensus estimates. Apple said it is expecting revenue between $61 billion to $64 billion. However Suva said the tempered expectations are the best thing for the stock, which is up nearly 40% this year.

"We expect tariffs and broader global macro to weigh on iPhone unit sell through in December, albeit the more attractive price points on iPhone 11 (vs its predecessor) should help to provide some offsets," said Suva.

Suva is bullish on Apple's services business on the heels of its Apple TV+ launch.

"We expect Apple's Services offerings to boost investor sentiment ahead and remain optimistic on Apple services with Apple Arcade (launched recently) & Apple TV+ to launch in November at attractive price points," Suva added.

The firm has a buy rating and a $250 price target on the stock. Apple closed at $220.82 on Thursday.

Shares of Apple rose 1.5% in premarket trading.

—with reporting from CNBC's Michael Bloom