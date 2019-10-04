Morgan Stanley says Walmart is an 'everything store' and 'everything stock' with room to run

CNBC studied the net change in employment by industry for September based on the data from the Labor Department.Economyread more
The jobless rate dropped 0.2 percentage points to 3.5%, matching a level it last saw in December 1969.
Tensions hit a new high this week after police shot a protester, the first person hit by live gunfire in nearly four months of unrest.
White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said "positive surprises" could come out of the trade talks between the U.S. and China next week in Washington.
Stocks traded higher on Friday following the release the latest U.S. jobs report, trimming their losses for the week.
The tiny car became a cultural legend, but is now battling in a market buffeted by low fuel prices and consumer appetite for big vehicles.
President Donald Trump said Friday he would keep his desire for China to investigate the Biden family separate from high-stakes trade talks with Beijing.
"You can spin this report any way you want," says Yale professor Robert Shiller. "The unemployment rate is a fuzzy number."
Disney is reportedly planning to ban Netflix ads from all of its TV channels except ESPN, according to The Wall Street Journal.
CNBC's Jim Cramer says trade disputes and the Trump impeachment inquiry are creating the most economic uncertainty in nearly two generations.
Walmart has blown past Morgan Stanley's expectations as the box store establishes its invaluable place in the retail world, while growing earnings.
The firm said Walmart's strategy is working with 4.5% earning growth in the first half of the year, after five consecutive years of decline.